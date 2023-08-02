Newport, Rhode Island is at the center of the music world again this weekend when the “City by the Sea” welcomes the Newport Jazz Festival to town. Founded in 1954, the original outdoor music festival returns with a stellar lineup, which includes jazz legends, rising stars, and local heroes. Here are “Six Picks” not-to-be-missed this weekend!

Friday: Branford Marsalis is Newport Jazz royalty. The saxophonist from the most famous family in jazz returns to the festival as a last-minute addition replacing Kamasi Washington, who is unable to perform. He’s won numerous awards and recorded dozens of albums as leader and sideman, even recording twice in the 1990’s with James Taylor, who substituted at the Folk Festival last weekend. Don’t miss Marsalis on the Fort Stage Friday, August 4 at 4:40 and later at 6:15 when he joins Joe Russo’s Almost Dead.

Saturday: Pretty much anything to do with Christian McBride, (expect perhaps his beloved Philadelphia Eagles) is golden. The Creative Director is responsible for breathing new life into the Jazz Festival, which has already sold out Saturday and Sunday, and is very close to selling out Friday. McBride, who has played on over 100 albums, has focused his energy on a simple, yet rewarding concept… making jazz music fun. That, plus enormous talent, is the recipe for success. Catch his set Saturday, August 5, on the Fort Stage at 3:10 and all weekend long popping up in various capacities.

Saturday: Thundercat is a jazz artist for the 21st century, blending genres for a contemporary sound that appeals to fans young and old. The LA bassist had a leading role on the award-winning Kendrick Lamar album “To Pimp a Butterfly;” he’s also collaborated with Kamasi Washington and Mac Miller and won a 2021 Grammy Award for his groundbreaking R&B/Jazz album It Is What It Is. Don’t miss his set Saturday August 5 at 4:40 on the Fort Stage.

Sunday: From the department of living legends comes 83-year-old Academy and Grammy award-winning keyboard great Herbie Hancock, who played with Donald Byrd, Miles Davis, and Joni Mitchell, among dozens of others. Hancock continues to perform and is reportedly working on a new album with noted producer Terrance Martin. Don’t miss his festival-closing set Sunday, August 6 on the Fort Stage at 6:15.

Sunday: Who could have predicted that 22-year-old Samara Joy, who we spoke with last year here, could have followed up her festival appearance with the 2023 Grammy Award for Best New Artist. Repeat – Best New Artist in all categories, not just jazz! The Ella Fitzgerald award-winning singer has had quite a year, and deservedly so, she is a vast reservoir of talent. Check out her vocals, stage presence, and incredible phrasing in the video below. Don’t miss her set on the Quad Stage Sunday, August 6 at 4:05.

All Weekend: Support local artists on the Foundation Stage, adjacent to the Fort Stage, when set changes happen. The Rhode Island Music Educators Association Jazz All Stars, comprised of high school jazzers jam daily at 11:50, the URI Jazz Collective return all weekend at 1:15, Newport’s Chase Ceglie is there Friday at 2:40 and the Newport Jazz Camp kids take the stage Friday and Saturday at 4:10. Providence-based Leland Baker plays Sunday at 4:10. Our talent pool is high – you’ll be amazed at the chops from these young artists.

Honorable Mention: You can’t go wrong wandering the grounds of historic Fort Adams and checking out whatever catches your ear. I’m looking forward to sets from Folk Festival veterans The War and Treaty, guitar great Julian Lage, sax-based sounds with Joshua Redman, the horns of The Soul Rebels, and of course, the great Jon Batiste, closing out the program on Saturday.