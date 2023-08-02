Patricia “Patsy” Frances (McGinn) Davis, 83, of Newport, RI, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Newport, RI surrounded by family after a long journey with cancer.

Patsy was born on August 16, 1939 to Leo and Irene (King) McGinn in Providence, RI. Patsy was the oldest of six siblings. She was the beloved wife of the late Captain John P. Davis, Jr, and wonderful mother of eight children. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1957 then followed in her fathers footsteps and worked at the telephone company. She was married on December 29, 1962. In Patsy’s life, she was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Church, Hazard’s Beach, and Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club. She spent her life in the church dedicated to loving and caring for her friends, family, and most of all, the community through the St. Vincent de Paul Society Soup Kitchen.

Patsy is survived by her children Nancy (Stephen) Hrbek of Merrimack, NH, Colleen (Stephen) Adams of Melrose, MA, John P. Davis III of Newport, RI, Elizabeth Davis of Ocala, FL, Michael (Brooke) Davis of Rock Hill, SC, Jennifer (Matthew) Corbett of Merrimack, NH, Leo (Mary) Davis of Sparta, NJ. As well as her 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Her siblings, Virginia (Jack) Regan, Mary (James) Smith, Michael (Jayne) McGinn, son-in-law Robert C. Barwis, and many loving nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her daughter Mary (Davis) Barwis, her husband Captain John P. Davis, Jr, and brother Leo McGinn and sister Nancy (McGinn) Palmer.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, August 4, 2023 from 4-6PM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 5, 2023 in St. Joseph’s Church, corner of Broadway & Mann Ave, Newport at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph’s Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen, 5 Mann Ave, Newport, RI 02840, www.stjosephsnewport.org/st-vincent-de-paul-society .