Our dear mother Beatrice E. “Bea” (Marques) Monroe sadly passed away peacefully July 17, 2023 at the Newport Hospital

She was very loved and will be sadly missed.

She was the 11th child of the late John and Bertha (Chenette) Marques. She had many hard times as a child but never complained. Bea and her late husband Tom ran a B & B in Middletown. She was very sociable and loved meeting and talking to new people.

Bea loved music, dancing, singing, and cooking.She was funny, sweet, and generous.

She was the wife of the late Thomas Monroe and the former wife of the late Earl N. Kennedy Jr.

She leaves behind her children, Earl N. Kennedy and his wife Mary of Middletown, Debra Santos and her husband Dan of Middletown, Patrick Kennedy and his wife Susan of Tiverton and Brian Kennedy. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren as well as her siblings, Edith Reposa, Jackie McArdle, Pearl Kennedy, Richard Marques, and John Marques. She also leaves behind her family in Arkansas which she had gotten close to over the years.

Bea was the sister of the late Margaret Castaldi, Elaine Webster, Bertha LaPrade, Donald Marques, and Barbara LaRoche.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Potter League, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842

Funeral services will be private.