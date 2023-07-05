Receive this story in your inbox every morning by signing up for our free daily newsletter!
🎆 After being postponed a day due to rain, The City of Newport will host its annual fireworks display over Newport Harbor this evening at 9:15 pm.
🎇 Jamestown will now host their fireworks at 9:05 pm on Thursday night, while Escobar Farm in Portsmouth will host their 4th of July display on Saturday at 9:15 pm. Of note in Portsmouth, Middle Rd. from Hedly St. to Stub Toe Ln. will be closed for pedestrian traffic at approximately 8:00 pm and will reopen at 10:00 pm, according to Portsmouth Police.
🚢 Thursday will be a busy day on the cruise ship schedule, as the Queen Mary II and American Star are scheduled to make a stop in Newport.
🎶 Newport Classical Music Festival will host twenty-seven concerts for its 54th season, July 4 – 23. Full schedule here.
🎸 Now that we’re into July, many free outdoor music series’ have begun in our area. See the full schedule here.
🦈 newportFILM will host After The Bite at Salve O’Hare Lawn on Thursday night at 8:40 pm. Chelly Knight and Chris Vaillancourt kick off the night with live music beginning at 7:20 pm.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Special Weather Statement
- Today: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
- Tonight: Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: SSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:17 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 4 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 10 am & 10:25 pm | Low tide at 3:42 am & 3:28 pm
- Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 16.5 days, 97% lighting.
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 3 pm: Newport Gulls vs Mystic Schooners are Cardines Field
- 5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series presents So Lucky DMB Tribute from 5 pm to 8 pm
- 6 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents the Sinta Quartet: A Saxophone Soirée at Bellevue House and Gardens
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs Mystic Schooners are Cardines Field
- 9:15 pm: Newport 4th of July Fireworks Display
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mike Milazzo at 1 pm, Dan Decristofaro at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Newport Vineyards: So Lucky DMB Tribute from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Mr. Chubb from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
- The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 5 pm, Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
- Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm, Newport City Council at 5:30 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7:30 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Recent Local Obituaries
