Former Newport Gull and current Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith was recently named to the Major League Baseball National League All-Star Team. This will be Smith’s first appearance in the All-Star game.

The former Gulls catcher played in Newport in the 2014 summer baseball season and had 7 hits in 15 games.

This year, the Louisville, Kentucky native has been one of the most productive catchers in Major League Baseball. Smith is currently batting .276 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs. He has also hit 9 doubles across 61 games.

The All-Star game will take place on July 11th in Seattle, WA with the first pitch at 8:00 pm.

