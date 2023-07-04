The City of Newport’s annual Fireworks Display Over Newport Harbor is being postponed to Wednesday, July 5th.

With rain and thunderstorms possible, City officials made the decision to postpone the beloved tradition to its scheduled rain date of July 5th at 9:15 p.m.

The decision to postpone was made out of an abundance of caution and residents and visitors alike are invited to take in this year’s display at any westward facing vantage point along Newport Harbor, including at Perrotti Park, King Park, Storer Park, and Queen Anne Square.

Please note that parking can be limited during the hours leading up to the display and visitors are encouraged to use any one of the City’s public parking lots.

