In what can only be described as a triumphant victory lap Saturday, July 1, advocates who have been fighting for public access to Rhode Island’s shoreline, and against private property owners trying to limit those rights, gathered at several places along the south coast and Narragansett Bay as a single-engine plane towed a banner proclaiming, “The Rhode Island shore is not private!” The plane left Westerly State Airport before 10:30 am, flew by Misquamicut State Beach and along the coast before turning north up the bay near Point Judith.

One of the group’s most ardent supporters, Conrad Ferla noted, “everyone was cheering” when the plane passed the sand bar at the end of the Narrow River in Narragansett.

The issue of public rights of way to the shore came to a head in 2019 when Scott Keeley set off heading east from Charlestown Town Beach crossing onto shore properties in South Kingstown and ended up arrested on a complaint from an over-litigious property owner.

Photo: Nancy Siedzik

Keeley returned to the scene of the crime Saturday to celebrate the recently passed legislation that was signed into law by the governor on June 26. At least a couple dozen well-wishers stopped by to congratulate Mr. Keeley on his hard work and to admire the signs made and posted on the Charlestown side, and in front of the South Kingstown complainant’s sign that proclaims the next mile or more of beach is private and off limits.

In talking to Mr. Keeley, he explained that within the course of a week of his original arrest, the charges were dropped and expunged. He also ended up filing suit against the town of South Kingstown, and they settled for $25,000 mostly because the arresting officer’s report read that, “Mr. Keeley had been polite the whole time.” To say his arrest acted as a catalyst to enact the new legislation would be an understatement.

The shoreline access movement has been vocal at the State House and in local city and town halls. Both Keeley and Ferla have been loudly critical of the way the CRMC issues rulings. Mr. Keeley mentioned that the sign bordering Charlestown Town Beach breaks permitting rules in at least eight ways, the CRMC has issued a removal notice that was supposed to be acted upon by June 21, but as of July 1 it still stands, and nothing has been done. The group has also been active in Westerly, North Kingstown, Narragansett, and Block Island. However, one bright ray of light has been in Charlestown. Mr. Keeley has convinced the town to place better signage for public access points, the council has agreed, and new signs should be in place by mid-July.

For more information on future developments and events, check the Facebook group here.

