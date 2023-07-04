This is a What’sUpNewp newsletter, sign up for it, and we’ll deliver it straight to your inbox every day! It’s free!
Happy 4th of July/Independence Day!
🎆 With rain and thunderstorms possible, City of Newport officials postponed its fireworks display to its scheduled rain date of July 5th at 9:15 p.m.
🇺🇸 The Rhode Island Society Sons of The Revolution are still scheduled to host Newport’s Independence Day Celebration today in Washington Square. Scheduled Events
⚓ Join The Clarke Cooke House today at 3:30 pm for their annual sing-along and festivities on Bannisters Wharf.
⚾ The Newport Gulls and the Bethesda Big Train of the Cal Ripken League are scheduled to play an exhibition game today at Cardines Field with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm.
🏘️ WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the 37 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light south wind becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
- Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 11 pm. Patchy fog between 10 pm and midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around six mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts are less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 11 pm. Patchy fog between 10 pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:16 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 5 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 9:07 am & 9:32 pm | Low tide at 2:52 am & 2:31 pm
- Moon: Full Moon. 15.4 days, 100% lighting.
Things To Do
Due to the weather, check in with event organizers/venues before heading out to any event on our things to do list.
- 9 am to 11 am: Newport Historical Society Independence Day Open House
- 3:30 pm: 4th of July Sing-Along & Festivities at The Clarke Cooke House
- 6:30 pm to 8 pm: Disco Night on the Coastal Queen
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Bethesda Big Train (Exhibition) at Cardines Field
- 7 pm to 10 pm: 4th of July Lobster Boil at Top of Newport at Hotel Viking
- 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Fenway Quintet: Patriotic Pops at King Park (moved to Emmanuel Curch)
- 8 pm to 10 pm: The Vanderbilt Fourth of July Celebration
- 8:45 pm to 10 pm: Newport 4th of July Fireworks Funk and Soul Cruise
- 9:15 pm: Newport 4th of July Fireworks Display (moved to Wednesday night)
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- The JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jimmy & Matt at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
For more events and listings, visit What’s Up in Newport: June 26 – July 4
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Last 24 Hours
- Shoreline access advocates fly banner, literally
- What Sold: 37 homes changed hands in Newport County last week
- Former Newport Gull Will Smith named to first MLB All-Star team
- Reading With Robin to host ‘A Summer Soiree’ with leading authors at Newport Art Museum July 13
- Rhode Island Foundation awards $300,000 to improve student performance in Newport schools
The Latest
On This Day in RI History: July 3, 1878 – Composer George Comic – Sour Grapes: Management
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
City of Newport’s fireworks postponed to July 5
With rain and thunderstorms possible, City officials made the decision to postpone the beloved tradition to its scheduled rain date of July 5th at 9:15 p.m.
Former Newport Gull Will Smith named to first MLB All-Star team
The former Gulls catcher played in Newport in the 2014 summer baseball season and had 7 hits in 15 games.
Newport Gulls postpone Monday night’s game versus Martha’s Vineyard
The game will be made up at a later date that is still to be determined.
Ed Sheeran sets new Gillette Stadium single-show attendance record
Sheeran’s Saturday show at home of Patriots and Revolution had 71,723 in attendance, breaking previous venue record that had stood since 2009
What Sold: 37 homes changed hands in Newport County last week
Here’s a look at what homes changed hands in Newport County last week, June 26 – 30 2023.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
Further Reading
5 New England restaurants are among the best in America for outdoor dining, according to OpenTable (Boston.com)
Bristol gearing up for annual 4th of July Parade (WPRI)
The 2023 Bristol Fourth of July Parade Order of March (East Bay Times)
