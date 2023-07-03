Ed Sheeran has set the new Gillette Stadium single-show attendance record after his Saturday, July 1 performance at the home of the New England Patriots, and Revolution had a venue-record 71,723 in attendance. Sheeran’s Saturday show bested the previous mark that had stood since the U2 360° Tour on Sept. 20, 2009.

The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning, global superstar returned to Gillette Stadium, the first NFL stadium he ever headlined, for the sixth and seventh times overall this Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1. Saturday’s show also cemented Gillette Stadium as the United States venue where Sheeran performed most over his illustrious career.

Sheeran returned to the home of the Patriots and Revolution this weekend for the first time since 2018 as part of his ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ (pronounced The Mathematics Tour). The North American leg of the ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ comes on the heels of the release of “-,” (pronounced subtract) Sheeran’s sixth studio album and the fifth and final installment in his mathematic album series.

