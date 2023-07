Newport, RI: Today’s game on July, 3rd between the Newport Gulls and Martha’s Vineyard Sharks will be postponed due to unsafe field conditions and impending weather. The game will be made up at a later date that is still to be determined. We will have updates to come on the makeup date.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission