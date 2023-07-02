Newport, RI – On Tuesday, July 4th, the Newport Gulls and the Bethesda Big Train of the Cal Ripken League will play an exhibition game at historic Cardines Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. The game will be sponsored by Oliver Hazard Perry. There will be fireworks presented by the city of Newport at 9:15.

The Cal Ripken League is an eight-team collegiate summer baseball league located in the Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Metropolitan areas. The Cal Ripken League is a member of the National Alliance of College Summer Baseball. The Bethesda Big Train is one of the best teams in the Cal Ripken league this year. As of June 30th, Bethesda’s record is 14-5 and they currently lead the northern division.

“SSV Oliver Hazard Perry is the largest civilian Sailing School Vessel in the United States. Launched in 2015, Oliver Hazard Perry is the first ocean-going full-rigged ship to be built in the U.S. in over 100 years. The ship is named after Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry, native son of Rhode Island and the hero of the Battle of Lake Erie in the War of 1812. In 2018, Oliver Hazard Perry was named the official flagship and tall ship ambassador of the State of Rhode Island.”

If you can’t make it to Cardines Field, the game will be broadcasted live on the Newport Gulls YouTube channel.

