Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport this week and Fourth of July weekend!

Monday, June 26

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Emily Camp at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm

Middletown: Town Council at 6 pm

Newport: School Committee – Wellness Subcommittee at 4:30 pm, School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Town Council at 6:30 pm

Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Harbor Commission at 5:30 pm, Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Wastewater District at 6 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

Tuesday, June 27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

The JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Dan Decristofaro at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am & 6 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

Local Government

Wednesday, June 28

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jimmy & Matt at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

Newport Vineyards: Jimmy & Matt from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: The Whelks – Ragged Island Summer Concert Series – Presented by Fitzpatrick Team/ReMax at 6 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Vieste Newport: Joanne Rodino and John Nomllos from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Thursday, June 29

On the cruise ship schedule, American Constitution and American Star are scheduled to visit on this day via Fort Adams.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Nolan Leite from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

newportFILM: It’s Only Life After All at Marble House at 8:40 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio from 8 pm to 11 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Local Government

Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Friday, June 30

Jamestown Arts Center’s 11th Annual Summer Soirée set for June 30 The Soirée will include DJ and dancing, raw bar, cocktails, and summer savories and treats. Unique live auction items include cocktails at Clingstone, a private polo lesson, a sail aboard 46’ Sloop Flood Tide, a Luke Randall print, and a bevy of experiential offerings.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Ruby Mac from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Dockside: Spiffy Fridays at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Jake Kulak at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

Officers’ Club Deck: Hyper Drive from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Jared Moor from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Deck: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8 pm, Kendra Girard from 8 pm to close

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 3 pm, John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian Wine Bar: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

Saturday, July 1

Undocumented immigrants eligible for driver privilege cards, July 1 Undocumented immigrants will be able to apply for the equivalent of a driver’s license in Rhode Island, beginning July 1.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Double A from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Brick Market Place: Ryan Lee Crosby from 12 pm to 3 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: James Montgomery at 10 pm

Dockside & Riptide: The Complaints at Riptide from 9 pm to close, DJ at Dockside from 9 pm to close

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4 pm & 7 pm

Landing: Dexi Garcia at 1 pm, Catching Blue at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Smokin’ Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Birdstick from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Parlor Newport: Newport Pride Afterdark at 9 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Stu Krous from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

The Deck: Matt & Jimmy from 1 pm to 4 pm, Brian Scott from 5 pm to 8 pm, Spiffy Saturdays from 9 pm to close

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Lucas Neil from 12 pm to 3 pm, John Erickson from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Mel & friends from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

Sunday, July 2

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Brick Market Place: Tony Silva Spanish Guitar from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: John Erikson from 4 pm to 7 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

Landing: Live music at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Vineyards: Alexus Lee from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Deck: Gerrick Van Deusen from 1 pm to 4 pm, Stu & Dave from 3 pm to 6 pm, Felix Brown Trio from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Sean Rivers from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, J and Cairo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

Monday, July 3

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Steve Demers at 4:30 pm, Angus Hall at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Fourth of JUly Dance Party from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

Tuesday, July 4

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

The JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jimmy & Matt at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

