Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport this week and Fourth of July weekend!
Please note – this story will be updated regularly throughout the week as we are made aware of new events and entertainment listings and when we are provided with weather updates, so check back often for the latest!
Monday, June 26
Theatre By The Sea’s Monday Evening Concerts Series begins June 26
The series begins on June 26 with Italian Bred, an evening with actress/comedienne Candice Guardino.
Things To Do
- 6 pm: Monthly Monday Evening Sunset Series ~ Gentle Yoga & Sacred Sounds at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6 pm to 7 pm: Everything’s Flowing: An Evening of Poetry – Open Mic Event at Charter Books
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Vermont Mountaineers at Cardines Field
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Emily Camp at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: Town Council at 6 pm
- Newport: School Committee – Wellness Subcommittee at 4:30 pm, School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Harbor Commission at 5:30 pm, Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Wastewater District at 6 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Tuesday, June 27
On This Day In History: June 27, 1966 – Dark Shadows premieres on ABC, Carey Mansion used as Collinwood Mansion
Throughout the shows run from 1966 – 1971, The Collinwood stand-in mansion used for the TV series was Newport’s Seaview Terrace, also known as the Carey Mansion.
Things To Do
- 8 am to 4 pm: Exploring Our Maritime Strategies at Wyndham Newport
- 7 pm: Sharks Come Cruisin on the Coastal Queen Evening Cruise
Live Music & Entertainment
- The JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Dan Decristofaro at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am & 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Charter Review Committee at 5 pm, Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Newport Tree Commission at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
Wednesday, June 28
Newport City Council will host a Regular City Council Meeting on June 28, here’s what’s on their agenda
Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.
On This Day In Newport History – June 28, 1969: Newport Bridge opens for first time
The Claiborne Pell Bridge, commonly known as the Newport Bridge, opened on this day in 1969.
Things To Do
- 8 am to 4 pm: Exploring Our Maritime Strategies at Wyndham Newport
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm to 6 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End at Second Beach
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm: The Whelks – Ragged Island Summer Concert Series – Presented by Fitzpatrick Team/ReMax at Ragged Island Brewing Co.
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Danbury Westerners at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jimmy & Matt at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Jimmy & Matt from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: The Whelks – Ragged Island Summer Concert Series – Presented by Fitzpatrick Team/ReMax at 6 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
- The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
- Vieste Newport: Joanne Rodino and John Nomllos from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am
- Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 5:45 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
Thursday, June 29
On the cruise ship schedule, American Constitution and American Star are scheduled to visit on this day via Fort Adams.
Congressional District 1 Special Election Candidate Declaration period is June 29 – 30
Declaration forms must be submitted by 4 p.m. on June 30.
11th Hour Racing Team Redress hearing will be on June 29 in Genova
All IMOCA Teams have been added to the Redress hearing
Things To Do
- 8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
- 11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm: Charter Books presents John Houle – THE KINGMAKERS OF PROVIDENCE at Provence-sur-Mer
- 6 pm: Cocktail Club: Irish Whiskey at One Bellevue Restaurant at Hotel Viking
- 8:40 pm: It’s Only Life After All – newportFILM Outdoors at Marble House
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Nolan Leite from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- newportFILM: It’s Only Life After All at Marble House at 8:40 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio from 8 pm to 11 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Local Government
- Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Friday, June 30
Jamestown Arts Center’s 11th Annual Summer Soirée set for June 30
The Soirée will include DJ and dancing, raw bar, cocktails, and summer savories and treats. Unique live auction items include cocktails at Clingstone, a private polo lesson, a sail aboard 46’ Sloop Flood Tide, a Luke Randall print, and a bevy of experiential offerings.
Things To Do
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5:30 pm: Dance with Liz Mallon at MIST
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Ocean State Waves at Cardines Field
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Ruby Mac from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Dockside: Spiffy Fridays at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Jake Kulak at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- Officers’ Club Deck: Hyper Drive from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 9:30 pm to 1 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Jared Moor from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Deck: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8 pm, Kendra Girard from 8 pm to close
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 3 pm, John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian Wine Bar: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Saturday, July 1
Undocumented immigrants eligible for driver privilege cards, July 1
Undocumented immigrants will be able to apply for the equivalent of a driver’s license in Rhode Island, beginning July 1.
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9 am to 1 pm: Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee Volunteer Summer Cleanup Saturday July 1st at Butts Hill Fort
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Ketel One Botanicals on One Bellevue Patio at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm: Charter Books presents Shawniece Hall – FLAMES at Charter Books
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series – Independence Cup at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Double A from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Brick Market Place: Ryan Lee Crosby from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: James Montgomery at 10 pm
- Dockside & Riptide: The Complaints at Riptide from 9 pm to close, DJ at Dockside from 9 pm to close
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4 pm & 7 pm
- Landing: Dexi Garcia at 1 pm, Catching Blue at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Smokin’ Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Birdstick from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Parlor Newport: Newport Pride Afterdark at 9 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Stu Krous from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Deck: Matt & Jimmy from 1 pm to 4 pm, Brian Scott from 5 pm to 8 pm, Spiffy Saturdays from 9 pm to close
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Lucas Neil from 12 pm to 3 pm, John Erickson from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Mel & friends from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Sunday, July 2
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Fort Adams
- 8:30 am: Yoga on Sandy Point Beach
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 7:30 pm: Jamestown Fireworks & Concert Independence Day Celebration at East Ferry
Live Music & Entertainment
- Brick Market Place: Tony Silva Spanish Guitar from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: John Erikson from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- Landing: Live music at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Alexus Lee from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Deck: Gerrick Van Deusen from 1 pm to 4 pm, Stu & Dave from 3 pm to 6 pm, Felix Brown Trio from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Sean Rivers from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, J and Cairo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Monday, July 3
Things To Do
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at Cardines Field
- 7:30 pm: Newport Yogis Full Moon Summer Series at Surfers End
- 8 pm to 10 pm: Bike Newport’s Full Moon Ride
Live Music & Entertainment
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Steve Demers at 4:30 pm, Angus Hall at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Fourth of JUly Dance Party from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Tuesday, July 4
What to know about the City Of Newport’s 4th of July Fireworks Display
Weather permitting, this year’s display is scheduled to light up the harbor at approximately 9:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4th, with a rain date slated for Wednesday, July 5th.
Celebrate the 247th Anniversary of the founding of our country in historic Newport
Declaration of Independence was first read to the citizens of Rhode Island from the steps of the Colony House in Newport. Each 4th of July the event is recreated in celebration with music, cannons, and a tribute to Newport’s signer of the Declaration.
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul plans to visit Rhode Island for the Bristol Fourth of July Celebration
The U.S. Navy has committed to sending the 387-foot USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, a Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), to support the festivities in Bristol and will anchor in Narragansett Bay.
Things To Do
- 9 am to 11 am: Newport Historical Society Independence Day Open House
- 6:30 pm to 8 pm: Disco Night on the Coastal Queen
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Bethesda Big Train (Exhibition) at Cardines Field
- 7 pm to 10 pm: 4th of July Lobster Boil at Top of Newport at Hotel Viking
- 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Fenway Quintet: Patriotic Pops at King Park
- 8 pm to 10 pm: The Vanderbilt Fourth of July Celebration
- 8:45 pm to 10 pm: Newport 4th of July Fireworks Funk and Soul Cruise
- 9:15 pm: Newport 4th of July Fireworks Display
Live Music & Entertainment
- The JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jimmy & Matt at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
