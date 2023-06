Ed Sheeran will return to Gillette Stadium, the first NFL stadium he ever headlined, for the first time since 2018 and sixth and seventh times overall when he takes the stage in Foxborough this Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1.

The multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning, global superstar will be joined in Foxborough by multi-platinum artist Khalid and Rosa Linn as he returns to the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution as part of his + – = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour).

The shows will start at 6:00 p.m., with parking lots scheduled to open at 2:00 p.m. and gates opening at 4:00 p.m. As the venue prepares for Ed Sheeran, Gillette Stadium officials would like to remind fans attending the shows of important ticketholder information and policies in place at the stadium.

ALLOW PLENTY OF TIME FOR TRAVEL TO GILLETTE STADIUM

Stadium officials strongly encourage fans to allow themselves plenty of time when traveling near the stadium on event days. NOTE: The Friday concert will coincide with commuter traffic, so please plan accordingly. Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after each show. Fans who use local roads will experience delays in arrival time due to road closures that are not captured by traffic and navigation apps. Fans must use I-95, I-495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.

PARKING

Stadium lots will open for parking at 2:00 p.m. Gillette Stadium offers general parking for all ticket holders. General parking is located on the opposite side of Route 1 from the stadium and is included in the price of the event ticket. A parking pass is not required for general parking. For ticketholders wishing to park on the stadium side of Route 1, prepaid parking passes are available for $50. In order to purchase a prepaid parking pass, ticketholders must use the same email address that their event tickets are associated with. Ticketholders may only purchase one prepaid parking pass per account per event. Please note that prepaid parking passes are limited and are subject to availability. Oversize vehicle parking is located in Lot 52, accessible from P10 North and P10 South from the north and south respectively, and is included in the price of the event ticket. ADA parking will be accessible from P1 when traveling from the north and P7 when traveling from the south. For more parking information, visit gillettestadium.com/parking/.

ENTRANCES

Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Fans can enter through the Bank of America, CVS Health and Ticketmaster Gates for this event, and fans with field seats should enter via the Enel Plaza only. ADA entry is available through the Ticketmaster Gate on the east and Bank of America Gate on the west. Gillette Stadium provides two dedicated ADA Elevators for guests needing additional accommodations and requiring elevator access: one on the east side of the stadium at the Ticketmaster Gate, and one on the west side of the stadium at the W1 entrance. Club and suite ticketholders should enter via the E1, E2, W1, W2, W3 or W4 entrances. A full stadium map and seating chart is available at gillettestadium.com/general- seating-chart/ .

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN EFFECT

Fans attending concerts are reminded that bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium, per the venue’s clear bag policy, which is in effect at all ticketed events. If carrying a bag into the stadium is necessary, there are three options: a clear plastic bag the size of a one-gallon Ziploc bag, a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12” x 6” x 12,” or a small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 4.5” x 6.5”. Please note that bags larger than the permitted size, including purses, shoulder bags and backpacks, will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium and will not be held or stored by the venue. These items must be returned to a vehicle before entering the stadium. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Per stadium and artist management, prohibited items at Gillette Stadium include, but are not limited to: GoPro/video cameras, tripods/monopods, professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers and any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management. Polaroid cameras and portable phones chargers are permitted. Signs are permitted but they cannot be larger than 11” x 17”. Lights and battery packs are not permitted on signage, clothing or any other objects. Stadium and artist management reserve the right to prohibit signs or banners due to message content. For more information on prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

TICKETING

Tickets are digital and accessible via mobile device. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium app which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). Gillette Stadium officials strongly encourage guests to add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay prior to arriving at the stadium gates to beat busy network connections and for ease of entry into the venue. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at gillettestadium.com/tickets/ mobile/ .

Ticketmaster is the official ticket vendor for all Gillette Stadium events. Gillette Stadium officials want to remind fans that all tickets purchased through secondary markets are at risk of being invalid counterfeit tickets. If fans are not purchasing tickets through an authorized seller, they should ensure they are purchasing tickets via a website/person(s) they trust. The Gillette Stadium Ticket Office is unable to confirm the validity of tickets prior to entry into the stadium on the specific event date.For more ticketing information, visit gillettestadium.com/tickets/.

SPECIAL EVENT TRAIN SERVICE

The MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis are providing round-trip, special event train service from both Boston and Providence for the Saturday, July 1 show. Tickets for the Boston special event train are sold out and a limited number of $20 round-trip tickets for the Providence special event train are on sale now exclusively via the mTicket app. Tickets must be purchased prior to boarding the event train. All passengers, including children 11 and under, must have a ticket to board the train. These are special event trains and ticket sales will be stopped once the maximum capacity is reached. Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains. Please note: There will be no special event train service available for the Friday, June 30 show. Guests choosing to travel to Gillette Stadium for the Friday, June 30 show via the regularly scheduled Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail service should note that the last weekday Commuter Rail train departs for Boston at 10:20 p.m.

Any prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, including bags that do not comply with the stadium’s Clear Bag Policy, will not be permitted on the trains. Additionally, no personal items may be left on the trains during the concert. For more information on the trains to Gillette Stadium, visit mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium.

South Station Train Schedule to

Gillette Stadium for Saturday, July 1

South Station: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 3:35 PM

Back Bay: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 3:40 PM

Dedham Corp: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 4:00 PM

Arrive: Train arrives at Gillette Stadium at 4:35 PM

Providence Train Schedule to

Gillette Stadium for Saturday, July 1 Providence: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 3:25 PM

Pawtucket/Central Falls: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 3:31 PM

Attleboro: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 3:45 PM

Mansfield: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 3:55 PM

Arrive: Train arrives at Gillette Stadium at 4:40 PM

NOTE: Trains will depart from Gillette Stadium 30 minutes after the conclusion of the concert.

DESIGNATED RIDESHARE LOCATION

Gillette Stadium has a designated rideshare drop off and pick up location in Lot 15 adjacent to Bass Pro Shops. Concertgoers can schedule an Uber or Lyft ride to and from the venue through the rideshare service’s mobile app. Please note that Gillette Stadium makes no representation about the availability, cost, or quality of any rideshare, taxi or limousine service. The companies and individuals that operate these services are solely responsible for providing these services. Gillette Stadium officials recommend that guests contact these companies and individuals in advance of an event to confirm that the services will be available or have a secondary plan for a safe ride home.

TAXI STAND LOCATION

Gillette Stadium has a designated taxi stand location in Lot 6A on the east side of the stadium. Taxis will be available at this location following the conclusion of each concert. Please note that taxis are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

GILLETTE STADIUM IS A CASHLESS VENUE

Gillette Stadium is completely cashless. All fan points of sale accept electronic payment only including debit and credit cards, wallet or watch. The venue has deployed cash-to-card machines throughout the stadium for guests who bring cash, which is converted to a VISA card that can be used at any point of sale inside the stadium and anywhere VISA is accepted.

STADUM RENOVATIONS

In January 2022, construction of the most dramatic Gillette Stadium improvements since its opening in 2002 began in the north end of the stadium. As part of these renovations, the main ticket office is closed and satellite ticket office locations will be in a dedicated trailer in the north end of Lot 5 on the east side, and in a dedicated trailer outside of the W3 entrance near the CVS Health Gate on the west.

GUEST SERVICES

Gillette Stadium has guest service booths located on the 100- and 300-level concourses by Sections 109, 131, 309 and 331 for all stadium events.

GILLETTE STADIUM HOTLINE

For immediate assistance during an event, please contact the stadium hotline at (800) 280-9529. For anonymous assistance during an event for behavioral or conduct related matters, please send security operations a text message at (800) 280-9529 or text the issue and location to 50894 followed by all the relevant details.

WEATHER ADVISORY

Gillette Stadium is an open-air venue; therefore all concerts are rain or shine events. Stadium management always works closely with the artist, tour and local public safety officials to ensure the safety of all guests. If public safety officials determine that storms in the immediate area pose a safety hazard, guests will be provided instructions regarding sheltering options until the concert is able to resume.

ABOUT ED SHEERAN’S + – = ÷ x TOUR

The North American leg of Ed Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) kicked off in Arlington, Texas on May 6 and features 36 total shows at 33 venues across the continent before concluding on Sept. 23 in Inglewood, Calif. The multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning, global superstar will be joined by a variety of special guests throughout the tour including Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters and Rosa Linn.

2023 GILLETTE STADIUM CONCERT SERIES PRESENTED BY DUNKIN’

The 2023 Gillette Stadium Concert Series presented by Dunkin’ features a venue-record 12 total concerts, which continues with consecutive performances by Ed Sheeran on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1. The upcoming lineup can be found below:

2023 GILLETTE STADIUM CONCERT SERIES PRESENTED BY DUNKIN’

DATE EVENT TIME

June 30* & July 1 Ed Sheeran: + – = ÷ x Tour 6:00 p.m.

July 21 & July 22 Luke Combs 2023 World Tour 5:45 p.m.

Aug. 1 Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 7:00 p.m.

Aug. 24 & Aug. 26* Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 Tour 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 28* Karol G Mañana Será Bonito Stadium Tour 7:00 p.m.

*Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com.