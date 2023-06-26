The City of Newport will set off its traditional fireworks display over Newport Harbor on Tuesday, July 4.

Weather permitting, this year’s display is scheduled to light up the harbor at approximately 9:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4th, with a rain date slated for Wednesday, July 5th.

The display’s best viewing is anywhere along Newport Harbor, facing west.

Boaters are invited to anchor their boat West of Goat Island outside of the harbor channel, but are urged to be aware of the 700-foot security zone surrounding Fort Adams. The Harbormaster will have four patrol boats around the Harbor and will also be accompanied by the Coast Guard. For any information regarding safety and security updates, the Harbormaster will be responding on VHF Channel 16.

Public restrooms will be open at King Park, the Harbormaster building at Perrotti Park, and the Mary Street Parking Lot until after the fireworks are completed. Portable toilets are usually available at the Goat Island Causeway, Perrotti Park, and King Park.

Initially organized by a small but dedicated group of volunteers, the City says that Newport’s annual fireworks display has always been a community-wide effort. Since 2006, when the City administration first began putting on the display, community support has remained a key ingredient in helping to fund the cost of the display and ensure an exciting experience for the scores of residents and visitors who line the harbor from Goat Island to King Park.

If you’re interested in donating to this year’s fireworks display, make your donation check payable to the “City of Newport” with a notation of “Fireworks Fund” on the memo line, and mail it to the attention of the Mayor’s Office, 43 Broadway, Newport, R.I. 02840.

Weather-related cancellations are typically made no later than 6:00 p.m.

More information about the City’s fireworks display can also be found on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/ Fireworks .