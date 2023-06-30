Newport International Polo Series will showcase the elite talent of the United States Polo Association in the Northeast region by hosting the A-1 Roofing Independence Cup on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 5 pm.

The championship finals of the Northeast Congressional Cup tournament will play out in the holiday weekend polo event, to decide this year’s winner to hoist the A1 Independence Cup trophy and claim thousands of dollars in prize money and national recognition in the Newport International Polo Series, presented by Turkish Airlines.

Honoring our nation’s Independence, an American summer classic double-header is in store for the day’s competition, to determine the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams from the Northeast region that have competed in a field of 7 teams over the past two weeks of preliminary elimination rounds. Players will bring their best game on Saturday, in American spirit and celebration to conclude the winner-takes-all tournament., sanctioned by the United States Polo Association.

“It is very exciting to host the championship between the highest-level teams in this regional tournament. Fielding great competition accompanied with the prize money on the line makes this match a thrilling conclusion to the tournament and really provides an opportunity for one regional team to make polo history,” comments Dan Keating, Polo Series founder and president.

The polo action will begin on Saturday at 5 pm (Gates at 1 pm). Seating is available in advance at www.NPTPolo.com, and Lawn seats and standby options are available at game time at the entry gates. TD Bank cardholders can get 5% off polo admission upon entry.

Last week in polo action, Glen Farm Stables defeated Newport in the first match 9-6 and Kingswood Reagan defeated Kingswood 9-4 in the second game of the double-header.

During this week’s matches, the Stella Artois Best in Show Contest will award prizes to those whose polo party is decorated in the theme of the day – Yankee Doodle. The decorative picnic tradition has earned Newport Polo the title of Best Tailgating in New England from Yankee Magazine. A weekly Door Prize Drawing will award a special gift from Veuve Clicquot to a very lucky spectator who will also be entered to win the Turkish Airlines Grand Prize Drawing, which includes 2 round trip business class tickets to anywhere in the world on Turkish Airlines.

Throughout the afternoon, the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Cart will circle the field, bubbling over with a selection of chilled sparkling wines, while the Patio Bar pours cocktails, wine, beer, and more with classics like Santa Margherita Wines, Stella Artois on tap, and Veuve Clicquot Champagne. Other field-side amenities will include a host of Gourmet Food Trucks featuring options like Newport Chowder Co., Wally’s Hot Dog Cart, Village Greek, Chelsea’s Creamery, Hawaiian Jim’s Shave Ice, and Milk Caffe. The Pro Shop will be abuzz with new team gear and 2023 souvenir merchandise arriving weekly.

The two matches will conclude with a victory lap around the field in the Newport Polo Fan Salute, a time-honored tradition since 2003, followed by the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Toast and Trophy Presentation of coveted prizes from Providence Diamond.

Après polo, the Modern Luxury Lounge will host players and spectators for a complimentary player toast from Goslings featuring the Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy, the national drink of the Newport International Polo Series upon the conclusion of both matches.

The Polo Series will continue every Saturday through September with the 2023 roster of international challengers, including Ukraine, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Jamaica, England, and South Africa, as well as US city rivals, Boston, Pittsburgh, Palm Beach, New York, and championship matches of major Northeast tournaments, A1 Roofing Independence Cup, Governor’s Cup by Charles Schwab, and BMW Newport Pro-Am among the 18 featured matches this season.

The polo grounds are located at historic Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth RI. Tickets and reservations to the polo match and associated events are available online at www.nptpolo.com.

