The City of Newport is encouraging pet owners and others with noise sensitivities to be aware that a private fireworks display is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 1 in the area of Bailey’s Beach.

The display, which is expected to last roughly 10 minutes, is set to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Each year, the City Council issues a maximum of eight permits for privately orchestrated fireworks displays. Check below to see when and where fireworks are scheduled to be displayed around Newport, as approved by the City Council. 

Event HolderLocationDateTimeDuration
Andrew Goldberg-YPO New EnglandBarge off of Goat IslandJune 9, 20239:05 p.m10 minutes 
Bailey’s Beach ClubBarge off of Bailey’s BeachJuly 1, 20239:15 p.m.10 minutes
 Marc Lewinstein57 Ledge RoadAugust 19, 2023    9 p.m.2 Minutes
Kate Murtagh EventsRosecliff MansionSept. 2, 20237:17 p.m.12 minutes
Barbara Moran   Barge off of Castle Hill.Sept. 30, 20238:50 p.m.10 minutes
   

If you’d like to keep up to date with future permitted fireworks displays around town, visit www.cityofNewport.com/FireworksCalendar.

As a reminder, the Town of Jamestown will host their fireworks display on Sunday, July 2 at dusk and the City of Newport will host their fireworks display at 9:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4.

