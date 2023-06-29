The City of Newport is encouraging pet owners and others with noise sensitivities to be aware that a private fireworks display is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 1 in the area of Bailey’s Beach.
The display, which is expected to last roughly 10 minutes, is set to begin at 9:15 p.m.
Each year, the City Council issues a maximum of eight permits for privately orchestrated fireworks displays. Check below to see when and where fireworks are scheduled to be displayed around Newport, as approved by the City Council.
|Event Holder
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Duration
|Andrew Goldberg-YPO New England
|Barge off of Goat Island
|June 9, 2023
|9:05 p.m
|10 minutes
|Bailey’s Beach Club
|Barge off of Bailey’s Beach
|July 1, 2023
|9:15 p.m.
|10 minutes
|Marc Lewinstein
|57 Ledge Road
|August 19, 2023
|9 p.m.
|2 Minutes
|Kate Murtagh Events
|Rosecliff Mansion
|Sept. 2, 2023
|7:17 p.m.
|12 minutes
|Barbara Moran
|Barge off of Castle Hill.
|Sept. 30, 2023
|8:50 p.m.
|10 minutes
If you’d like to keep up to date with future permitted fireworks displays around town, visit www.cityofNewport.com/FireworksCalendar.
As a reminder, the Town of Jamestown will host their fireworks display on Sunday, July 2 at dusk and the City of Newport will host their fireworks display at 9:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4.
