The City of Newport is encouraging pet owners and others with noise sensitivities to be aware that a private fireworks display is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 1 in the area of Bailey’s Beach.

The display, which is expected to last roughly 10 minutes, is set to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Each year, the City Council issues a maximum of eight permits for privately orchestrated fireworks displays. Check below to see when and where fireworks are scheduled to be displayed around Newport, as approved by the City Council.

Event Holder Location Date Time Duration

Andrew Goldberg-YPO New England Barge off of Goat Island June 9, 2023 9:05 p.m 10 minutes Bailey’s Beach Club Barge off of Bailey’s Beach July 1, 2023 9:15 p.m. 10 minutes Marc Lewinstein 57 Ledge Road August 19, 2023 9 p.m. 2 Minutes Kate Murtagh Events Rosecliff Mansion Sept. 2, 2023 7:17 p.m. 12 minutes Barbara Moran Barge off of Castle Hill. Sept. 30, 2023 8:50 p.m. 10 minutes

If you’d like to keep up to date with future permitted fireworks displays around town, visit www.cityofNewport.com/FireworksCalendar.

As a reminder, the Town of Jamestown will host their fireworks display on Sunday, July 2 at dusk and the City of Newport will host their fireworks display at 9:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4.

