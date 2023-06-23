U.S. Senator Jack Reed, the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is bringing a special guest to the Ocean State this year to help celebrate America’s independence and salute the men and women who serve in the U.S. Navy.

Today, Reed’s office announced via a press release that Rhode Island will receive a port visit during the state’s 2023 Fourth of July celebrations from the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21).

The U.S. Navy has committed to sending the 387-foot USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, a Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), to support the festivities in Bristol and will anchor in Narragansett Bay.

“Nobody celebrates the Fourth of July quite like Rhode Island and I am grateful to the U.S. Navy for honoring the Ocean State with this special port visit during the extended Fourth of July festivities,” said Senator Reed in a statement. “I am proud to highlight the outstanding men and women of the U.S. Navy whose faithful service and sacrifice defend our nation each and every day. This special visit will be a chance for folks to learn more about the Navy and celebrate our independence. It is sure to make a splash with families and highlight Rhode Island’s storied naval history. I am grateful to the Navy for making this visit possible.”

With a top speed of 40 knots, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul was designed for combat near shorelines and is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, and sea control operations. With a core crew of roughly 50 sailors and weapons that can fire up to 9 miles, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul is designed to operate within 25 miles of a shoreline anywhere in the world and is capable of open-ocean operations. The ship was built in Marinette, Wisconsin, by Fincantieri Marinette Marine and was commissioned in 2022.

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul is homeported at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida.

Rhode Island is home to America’s #1 Fourth of July parade: the Bristol Fourth of July Celebration – a multi-day event that culminates in the longest-running, continuous Fourth of July celebration in the United States. This year, Senator Reed will march in the 238th annual Fourth of July Parade in Bristol, and also take part in other local Independence Day parades and celebrations around the state.

The U.S. Navy will provide further details at a later date on how and where Rhode Islanders can get an up-close view of the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul as well as information about ship tours and opportunities to learn about the ship’s crew and capabilities.