Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, July 25. Today’s newsletter is 1,210 words, approximately a 6-minute read.
On tap for this week and weekend: Newport Folk Festival, Cars & Coffee, and much more. For an entire rundown of what’s happening for events, live music, and entertainment, head here – What’s Up in Newport this week and weekend: July 24 – 30
Lt. Governor Sabin Matos, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District, joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today at 2 pm. Watch live or anytime afterward here.
WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what Newport County homes changed hands last week – What Sold: 12 Newport County real estate sales, transactions
The JPT will screen In Bruges this evening at 7:30 pm. The evening starts with a live performance by Turas at 6:30 pm.
Family Night Concerts return to Easton’s Beach this evening with a performance by Bar Fly. 6 pm to 8 pm. Free.
Live music also returns to St. John’s On The Point, where Midnight Honey will perform this evening on the lawn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm. Free.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Sunny through mid-morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
- Tonight: Isolated showers before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: SW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Isolated showers before 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 32°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:33 am | Sunset: 8:09 pm | 14 hours and 36 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 1:11 am & 1:46 pm | Low tide at 6:36 am & 7:34 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.5 days, 41% lighting.
Things To Do
- 3:30 pm to 5 pm: Basic Backyard Beekeeping at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Contemporary Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Family Night Concerts featuring Bar Fly at Easton’s Beach
- 6 pm to 8:30 pm: Music on the Lawn featuring Midnight Honey Rock Band at St. John’s on The Point
- 7 pm to 8:30 pm: Coastal Queen Brings You Celtic Ballads with Boston’s Erin Og
- 7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Contemporary — Dance Flow at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Easton’s Beach: Bar Fly at 6 pm
- The JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, In Bruges, with live music by Turas at 6:30 pm
- Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- St. John’s on The Point: Midney Honey Rock Band from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 10:30 am
- Middletown: Middletown Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton School Building Committee at 4 pm,Tiverton Conservation Commission at 11 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
WUN-ON-WUN: A Conversation With…
- Tuesday, July 25, at 2 pm: Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
- Wednesday, July 26 at 12 pm: Aaron Regunberg, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
- Wednesday, July 26 at 1:30 pm: Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
- Wednesday, July 26, at 2:15 pm: Gabe Amo, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
- Friday, July 28, at 1:30 pm: Christian McBride, Newport Jazz Festival’s Artistic Director
- Monday, July 31, at 12 pm: Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
- Tuesday, August 1, at 1:30 pm: Walter Berbrick, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
- Thursday, August 3, at 11 am: Stephen Casey, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;
- July 27 – American Star via Fort Adams & Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park
- July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
On WhatsUpNewp.com
The Latest on WUN
What’s Up in Newport this week and weekend: July 24 – 30
Newport Folk Festival, Cars & Coffee, Laughter For Locals, and much more.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Foul
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Obamas’ personal chef drowns near family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard
Former President Barack Obama’s personal chef has drowned near the family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard.
What Sold: 12 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 17 – 21)
Here’s what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.
Obituary: Gail H. Johnston
August 29, 1933 – July 13, 2023
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
