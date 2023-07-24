Gail H. Johnston, 89, of Portsmouth RI, and formerly of Weston, MA, and Annisquam, MA, passed away on July 13, 2023. She was the wife of the late George L. Johnston.

Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Charlotte (Batchelder) Hubbard.

Gail graduated from Walnut Hill School in Natick, MA, where she met lifelong friends. She earned an associate degree from the Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston and went on to be a secretary for the Dunster House of Harvard University.

For a homebody, Gail did a lot. She loved working around the house and working on home projects. It is believed that she covered every mountain in New Hampshire skiing with her children. She raised her family originally next to a horse farm in Weston MA, and was able to introduce her young children to her love for horses. She also had quite the green thumb, an avid gardener. She and her husband George enjoyed sailing together. She had a great relationship with her loving siblings, and was especially close with her sister.

Gail is survived by her son; Curtis Leatherbee, of Portsmouth, RI, her daughter; Linda McKenna, of Los Angeles, CA, her step sons; Mark Johnston, of Los Angeles, CA, and Scott Johnston, of N. Yarmouth, ME, and her sister; Iris Ann Fraser, of Oakland, CA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Johnston, and her brother, Edgar Hubbard.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 1:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

Gail died while living at Tockwotton on the Waterfront, East Providence, RI. We thank her care givers and the administration there for her great care and the support they gave Gail’s family.