Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, July 26.

The meeting will start at 5:30 pm, to accommodate a discussion on the excavated soil at Rogers High School. Two special meetings that have previously been scheduled to be held on the topic have had to be postponed, due to the availability of DEM and an issue with the elevator at Newport City Hall.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

JULY 26, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on July 26, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

RESOLUTIONS

1. Rogers High School Building Project (excavated soil)- D. Carlin – continued from June 28, 2023

Update from R.I. Department of Environmental Management

2. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Council meeting held June 28, 2023

b. Special Events:

1. Aquidneck Community Table, d/b/a Mondays in Miantonomi, various activities, Mondays July 10 through August 28, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

2. 1 Degree LLC, d/b/a 11 Hour Racing Team, d/b/a The Ocean Race Champions Celebration, Great Friends Meeting House, 21 Farewell St.; August 4, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

3. Japan-America Society of RI, d/b/a Black Ships Festival Gala, Ochre Court, Ochre Point Ave.; August 12, 2023 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

4. Clean Ocean Access, d/b/a 2023 Paddle Event/SUP Race, Newport Shipyard; August 19, 2023 from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

5. Elizabeth G. Davis, d/b/a Legacy Now & Then, Miantonomi Park; August 19, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

6. U.S. Naval War College, d/b/a Cardines Classic Army/Navy Baseball Game, Cardines Field; September 23, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Rain date- September 29, 2023)

7. Newport Art Museum and Art Association, d/b/a Artist Presentation/Fernanda D’Agostino, Newport Art Museum; October 24, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Rain date- October 25, 2023)

c. Communication from Maureen Cronin, Chair, Tree and Open Space Commission, re: Requesting the Council direct the Tree and Open Space Commission to engage R.I.D.O.T. in a conversation regarding a plan for mitigating the landscape impact of the Pell Bridge realignment on the neighborhood (Receive)

d. Communication from Tooti Patzi, LLC, re: Notification changing d/b/a from Tooti Patzi to Mr. R at 7 Memorial Blvd. (Receive and make part of licensee’s file)

e. Communications from Lisa Knowles, Show Director, Newport International Boat Show, re: Request to amend the special event license approved on February 8, 2023 to add Perry Mill Wharf and the addition of two food trucks on Market Square and Perry Mill Wharf (Approve)

f. Notice of Public Hearing, Town of Little Compton, Proposed Amendment to Chapter XIV of the Little Compton Town Code Zoning Ordinance (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Victualing License, New Owner, Seaside Scoops, LLC, d/b/a Sandcastles Sundaes and Shakes, 225 Goddard Row

4. Entertainment License, New, Bloody Bull, LLC, d/b/a Gardiner House, 24 Lee’s Wharf to have entertainment Sunday through Saturday, indoors, first and second floors from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and outdoors on the lawn and second floor deck from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Hearing)

5. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Council Liaison Updates

Appointments:

RESOLUTIONS

6. Restricted Housing Fund – A. McCalla, X. Khamsyvoravong

7. Ad Hoc Bridge Realignment Property Advisory Commission- X. Khamsyvoravong, A. McCalla, J. Napolitano

8. Canvassing Authority- X. Khamysvoravong

ORDINANCES

9. Amending Chapter 5.12 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Alcoholic Beverage Licenses”, to amend Section 5.12.40, entitled, “Number of Licenses Permitted” to increase the number of Class BT licenses (Second Reading)

10. Amending Chapter 10.20 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Parking Generally” to amend Section 10.20.180, entitled, “Establishment of parking meter areas” (First Reading)

11. Amending Chapter 10.72 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Bicycles” (First Reading)

12. Communications from Turner C. Scott, Esq. and from David P. Martland, Esq. re: Request to amend Chapter 5.12 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Alcoholic Beverage Licenses”, to amend Section 5.12.40, entitled, “Number of Licenses Permitted” to increase the number of Class BH licenses (First Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

13. Memorandum from the City Manager – Status Update from Newport Police Department – Noise Violation Enforcement

14. Action Item #6187/23 – RE: Election Poll Worker Pay Increase (w/accompanying ordinance)

15. Action Item #6188/23 – RE: Agreement – Robert Potter League for Animals, Inc. – Animal Shelter Services (w/accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #6189/23 – RE: Change Order #3 – Contract #22-039-Water Distribution System Improvements Project (w/accompanying resolution)

17. Action Item #6190/23 – RE: Amendment to Personnel Ordinance – Department of Utilities (w/accompanying ordinance)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor Licenses:

a. Clean Ocean Access, d/b/a 2023 Paddle Event, Newport Shipyard; August 19, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

b. Newport Art Museum and Art Association, d/b/a Artist Presentation/Fernanda D’Agostino, Newport Art Museum; October 24, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Rain date- October 25, 2023)

Laura C. Swistak, CMC

City Clerk

Adjourn- July 19, 2023

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission