It was a celebration at newportFILM’s annual Summer Benefit on Saturday, July 15th, at IYRS’s Restoration Hall in Newport. The Presenting Sponsor was the Stratus Foundation/FlyAdvanced. Raising over $300,000 – a record for the organization – the Summer Benefit is newportFILM’s biggest fundraiser of the year, supporting Outdoors screenings, year-round programming, and the educational initiatives Edu, Documentary Unbound, and the Cinematography Lab.

newportFILM is supported year-round by sponsors, including Park South NYC, Kirby Construction, and WIMCO Villas. newportFILM’s 2023 Outdoors series is sponsored by Lila Delman Compass with the Audience Award and Live Music sponsored by BankNewport.



The evening’s wines were selected by Newport Wine Cellar & Gourmet, Whalers Brewing Company provided beers, and spirits were offered by Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers, Fishers Island Lemonade, and Dulce Vida Organic Tequila. Passed canapés by McGrath’s Clambake & Catering were enjoyed by the 500 guests while mingling in support of newportFILM’s mission to build community and propel change through documentary film.



newportFILM’s year-round documentary programming engages the Aquidneck Island and greater Rhode Island community with a diverse array of films exploring wide-ranging themes that provoke, inspire and entertain. newportFILM’s 11-week summer outdoor film series – featuring live music, local food vendors, and filmmaker talkbacks – is a beloved mainstay for Aquidneck Island residents and visitors alike. Year-round screenings and educational initiatives round out newportFILM’s contribution as a premiere destination for impactful arts and culture programming in the state of Rhode Island.

Visit www.newportFILM.com for upcoming film screenings, become a member, or support newportFILM.