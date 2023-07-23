Good Morning! Today is Sunday, July 23. Today’s newsletter is 1,364 words, approximately an 7-minute read.
🎾 Teenager Alex Michelsen beat four-time tournament champion John Isner 7-6 (6), 6-4 in an all-American semifinal on Saturday at the Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
On today’s schedule, it will be Nathaniel Lammons/Jackson Withrow vs William Blumberg/Max Purcell in the Doubles Final at noon. The Singles Final will occur at 2:30 pm, with Alex Michelsen taking on Adrian Mannarino.
⚾ The Newport Gulls fell short, 6-1, against the Ocean State Waves on Saturday night at Old Mountain Field. Newport will be on the road on Tuesday, July 25th, when they take on the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at The Shark Tank for a doubleheader.
🎶 NIMFest returns to King Park from 3 pm – 6 pm today with Eddy’s Shoe and CC Louise & Friends.
📺 Coming up on our WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with series this week;
- Tuesday, July 25 at 2 pm: WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
- Wednesday, July 26 at 12 pm: WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Aaron Regunberg, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
- Wednesday, July 26 at 1:30 pm: WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
- Wednesday, July 26 at 2:15 pm: WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Gabe Amo, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: SSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:31 am | Sunset: 8:11 pm | 14 hours and 39 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 12:22 pm | Low tide at 5:23 am & 5:45 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.7 days, 23% lighting.
Things To Do
- Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 11 am to 4 pm: Games, Gamblers & Cartomancers: The New Cardsharps at Vernon House
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series featuring J-Krak & Cairo at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 3 pm: Touro Park Summer Concert Series – The American Band at Touro Park
- 3 pm to 6 pm: NIMFest at King Park featuring Eddy’s Shoe and CC Louise & Friends
- 7:30 pm: Newport Dance Festival on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House
- 8 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Musical Festival presents The Knights: Appalachian Spring at The Breakers
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- East Gerry Memorial Square: Howlin Rhodes from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Gooseberry Beach: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: NIMFEST presents Eddy’s Shoe, CC Louise & Friends from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker from 1 pm to 4 pm, The Naticks from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Angus Hall from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Blue FO’s from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Vineyards: J-Krak & Cairo from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, Outcry from 3 pm to 6 pm
- The Deck: Shea & Sean from 1 pm to 3 pm, Felix Brown from 3 pm to 6 pm, Yacht Club Rejects from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Lucas Neil from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Touro Park: Touro Park Summer Concert Series – The American Band from 3 pm to 5 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;
- July 27 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park
- July 27 – Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park
- July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN
- What’s Up in Newport Today: Saturday, July 22
- 17 popular movies filmed in and around Newport
- What’s Up in Newport this weekend: July 20 – 23
- 45 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend
- Newport City Council to host next Regular Council Meeting on July 26 at Pell Elementary School
The Latest on WUN
Red Sox hit 4 HR off Scherzer to win nightcap 8-6 and split with Mets. NY won day game 5-4
Triston Casas had his first career multihomer game, and Yu Chang and Jarren Duran also homered off Max Scherzer in the night game on Saturday to help the Red Sox beat the New York Mets 8-6 and spilt their doubleheader.
Gulls fall short 6-1 against the Waves
The Newport Gulls fell short, 6-1 against the Ocean State Waves on Saturday night at Old Mountain Field.
Wheelchair pioneers Esther Vergeer and Rick Draney enshrined in International Tennis Hall
Esther Vergeer put up eye-popping numbers during her career in wheelchair tennis, piling them up as the sport grew and became a Grand Slam event.
Teenager Alex Michelsen beats 4-time champ Isner in Newport semis, will face Mannarino in final
Teenager Alex Michelsen beat four-time tournament champion John Isner 7-6 (6), 6-4 in an all-American semifinal at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday.
Mets beat Red Sox 5-4 in completion of suspended game; Scherzer to face Paxton in nightcap
Brandon Nimmo and Daniel Vogelbach each hit a two-run homer before the rains came, and the New York Mets held off the Boston Red Sox when their game resumed on Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader to win 5-4.
Pilot of plane that crash landed on Martha’s Vineyard dies at hospital a week later
The pilot of a small plane that crash-landed on the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard last weekend after he suffered a medical emergency has died, authorities said.
17 popular movies filmed in and around Newport
Pay attention the next time you watch these movies as they all contain scenes filmed in Newport, consider it a free and fun tour of Newport!
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Further Reading
Alex Michelsen, Adrian Mannarino reach Hall of Fame Open final (ESPN)
Volunteers sought for various Portsmouth town committees (East Bay Times)
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: July 20 – 23
On Tap This Week & Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.
45 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (July 21-23)
This week’s “Six Picks” include some old friends, some new acquaintances, a Springsteen tribute, and a southeastern Massachusetts festival making its debut.
Socialize with What’sUpNewp, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter!
© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.