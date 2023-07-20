This week’s “Six Picks” include some old friends, some new acquaintances, a Springsteen tribute, and a southeastern Massachusetts festival making its debut. Preview the weekend in music in our weekly feature below.

Friday: There’s a strong lineup at the Newport Playhouse Friday for a Folkin’ Fundraiser, a benefit for the Rhode Island Folk Festival happening in August. Check out some of the best local singer-songwriters while supporting the upcoming free festival, with sets from Lisa Couto, Kate Mick, Pete Vendettuoli and others. Click here for details.

Friday: A very special night of music is happening at POP Emporium in Providence Friday when award-winning author/musician Warren Zanes celebrates his new book, Deliver Me from Nowhere: A Words and Music Celebration of Springsteen’s Nebraska. Local greats Mark Cutler, Ted Leo, and Ian O’Neil will be joining Zanes for songs, stories and more. Click here for details.

Friday: The outdoor concert series from Newport Live at the Norman Bird Sanctuary continues with The Suitcase Junket, aka Matt Lorenz, a one-man band who sold out the venue last summer. The singer-songwriter will be celebrating his new release The End is New. A handful of tickets remain. Click here for details.

Saturday: Don’t miss the indie-rock sounds of Fleet, a high-energy Connecticut-based band who promise to take you on “a funky blues voyage” Saturday night at Askew. Get there early for openers Eclectic Electric and O’K & The Night Crew. Click here for details.

Saturday: Legendary Police guitarist Andy Summers will be at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich for a special show choreographed to a display of images from his extensive personal photography collection. Sounds really cool – show starts at 8PM! Click here for details.

Saturday: With the demise of the New Bedford Folk Festival, a new event, the New Bedford Roots and Branches Festival has emerged. Head to the Whaling City Saturday for several stages of local folk with The Jethros, Roots Run Wild, Riley Coyote, the New Bedford Sea Shanty Choir and more. Music starts around Noon. Click here for details.

Sunday: There’s nothing better than Sunday afternoon tunes at one of RI’s great beach bars, The Ocean Mist in Matunuck. This week, groove to the cool vibes of Newport’s own The Ravers beginning around 4PM. Click here for details.

