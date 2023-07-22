Good Morning! Today is Saturday, July 22. Today’s newsletter is 1,547 words, approximately an 8-minute read.
☂️ Umbrella Sky Newport @ Brick Market, the outdoor art installation that has taken social media by storm, will host its official ribbon-cutting ceremony today at 2 pm.
The ceremony will feature a performance by the renowned Providence Drum Troupe, a group of talented musicians, acrobats, flow artists, life-size alien puppets, hoopers, lasers, and dancers.
🙏 Thanks to the 900+ folks that came out to The JPT over the last two nights for The JPT & What’sUpNewp’s sold-out Jaws Summer Parties! It was certainly fun and festive! If you couldn’t make it, we’ve added an encore performance due to popular demand. Join us on August 31 for our next Jaws Summer Party. Tickets are available here.
⚾ On Friday night at Cardines Field, the Newport Gulls picked up a fog shortened, 8-6 victory against the Keene Swamp Bats. Speaking of the Gulls, the team is playoff bound! They will play for the Fay Vincent Cup beginning on July 31.
🌧️ The game between the Boston Red Sox and New York was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning, with the Mets leading 4-3 on Friday night.
🎉 Save The Date: There will be an 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party on Friday, August 4, from 5 pm to 7 pm in Newport! “Come together to celebrate the impressive feat of winning The Ocean Race with 11th Hour Racing Team and take a selfie with the trophy! This is an occasion you don’t want to miss,” 11th Hour Racing shares.
RSVP here and follow the 11th Hour Racing Team on social media for exciting updates, including details on location, live music, food trucks, and more! This event is rain or shine, free, and open to the public.
🦈 On Tap This Weekend: Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more. Get the full rundown.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around six mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:30 am | Sunset: 8:12 pm | 14 hours and 41 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 11:42 am & 11:47 pm | Low tide at 4:53 am & 5:02 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.8 days, 15% lighting.
Things To Do
- Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
- 8 am to 11 am: Prepping the AgInnovation Pumpkin Patch – Volunteer Opportunity at Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm
- 8 am: Four Hearts Foundation Community Yard sale at Common Fence Point
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 11 am to 4 pm: Games, Gamblers & Cartomancers: The New Cardsharps at Vernon House
- 12 pm to 3:30 pm: Craft Brew Races Newport at Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm: Umbrella Sky Newport @ Brick Market Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
- 2 pm to 3:30 pm: Newport Classical Musical Festival presents Excelsis Percussion Quartet at Colony House
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series featuring USA vs. Italy at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 7:30 pm: Newport Dance Festival on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Musical Festival presents Festival Artists Finale: Piano Quintets and a World Premiere at The Breakers
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Brick Market Place: Half Step Down from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside & Riptides: The Complaints at Riptides from 9 pm to close, TBD at Dockside
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Dave Alves Band from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Hope Road from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Live @ The Playhouse Presents: Won’t Back Down – A Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Lava Lamp from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Double A from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: NC & The Lost Arts from 5 pm to 8 pm, Spiffy Saturdays from 9 pm to close
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: The 40 at 8 pm
- The Reef: Jake Hus from 12 pm to 3 pm, Ruby Mac from 3 pm to 6 pm, Mel & Friends from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;
- July 27 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park
- July 27 – Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park
- July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
On WhatsUpNewp.com
