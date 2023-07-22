Higher oil prices are tugging the average cost of a gallon of gasoline just slightly higher this week across the U.S.

A gallon of gas was $3.58 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of July 21.

Gas prices are lower than they were a year ago at this time, and have stayed lower despite the seasonal fluctuations Americans became accustomed to pre-pandemic. For example, gas prices tend to spike with the Fourth of July holiday weekend due to increased travel demand and taper in the weeks after. Prices at the pump may remain stubbornly fixed in the $3.50 range this summer, on average, as producers curtail production to raise oil prices.

Lower gas prices have brought relief from the record inflation Americans felt this time last year. South Carolina, Utah, and Tennessee saw the largest increases in average gas prices over the past week.

Rhode Island by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.52

– 1-week change: +$0.01 (+0.3%)

– 1-year change: -$1.05 (-22.9%)

– Record average gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Current diesel price: $4.18

– 1-week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)

– 1-year change: -$1.61 (-27.7%)

– Record high average diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Washington: $4.92

#2. California: $4.89

#3. Hawaii: $4.69

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.04

#2. Alabama: $3.17

#3. Tennessee: $3.17