Here’s a look at all the open houses happening throughout Newport County this weekend.

For more information on any open house, click here.

Open Houses in Newport County this weekend

List of Open Houses

Date Time Property Type MLS # Address City Beds Baths Price 07/23/23 10:00AM-12:00PM Single Family 1339311 203 Tuckerman Avenue Middletown 3 2/1 $2,850,000 07/23/23 12:00PM-2:00PM Single Family 1339933 28 Strawberry Lane Portsmouth 5 5/0 $2,495,000 07/23/23 11:00AM-12:30PM Condominium 1333732 259 Gibbs Avenue #5 Newport 2 1/0 $529,000 07/23/23 11:00AM-12:30PM Condominium 1337731 259 Gibbs Avenue #4 Newport 1 1/0 $459,000 07/23/23 11:00AM-12:30PM Condominium 1338174 259 Gibbs Avenue #2 Newport 1 1/0 $449,000 07/23/23 11:00AM-12:30PM Condominium 1338175 259 Gibbs Avenue #3 Newport 1 1/0 $519,000 07/23/23 11:00AM-12:30PM Condominium 1338626 259 Gibbs Avenue #6 Newport 2 1/1 $619,000 07/23/23 10:30AM-11:30AM Single Family 1338284 10 Cross Street Newport 4 3/1 $1,375,000 07/23/23 10:00AM-11:00AM Single Family 1339340 596 Wolcott Avenue Middletown 3 3/1 $2,650,000 07/23/23 11:00AM-1:00PM Condominium 1339369 75 Pelham Street #B Newport 3 2/0 $995,000 07/23/23 12:00PM-2:00PM Single Family 1339713 17 King Road Middletown 3 1/0 $549,900 07/23/23 10:00AM-11:30AM Single Family 1337890 4 Sunset Hill Road Middletown 5 3/0 $2,150,000 07/23/23 1:00PM-3:00PM Condominium 1339798 23 Pell Street Newport 3 2/1 $915,000 07/23/23 4:00PM-6:00PM Single Family 1338298 6 North Drive Middletown 3 1/1 $889,900 07/23/23 11:00AM-12:00PM Single Family 1339318 4 Galley Street Jamestown 4 1/0 $449,900 07/23/23 1:00PM-2:30PM Condominium 1332425 162 Rhode Island Avenue Newport 4 4/1 $2,495,000 07/23/23 1:00PM-2:30PM Single Family 1331705 162 Rhode Island Avenue Newport 4 4/1 $2,495,000 07/23/23 11:00-12:30PM Single Family 1334971 53 William Barton Drive Tiverton 4 3/0 $1,050,000 07/23/23 4:00PM-6:00PM Single Family 1338568 18 Hall Avenue Newport 3 2/0 $749,900 07/23/23 12:30PM-2:00PM Single Family 1337840 64 Dory Street Jamestown 3 3/1 $1,700,000 07/23/23 10:30AM-12:00PM Single Family 1330093 34 Hoover Road Middletown 3 1/0 $1,199,000 07/23/23 11:30AM-1:00PM Single Family 1337159 10 Sherman Street Newport 5 2/1 $1,575,000 07/22/23 11:00AM-1:00PM Single Family 1339352 67 Liberty Street Portsmouth 3 2/0 $649,900 07/22/23 12:00PM-2:00PM Condominium 1336315 245 Eustis Avenue #A Newport 1 1/0 $699,999 07/22/23 10:00AM-12:00PM Single Family 1338357 109 Champlin Place Newport 2 1/0 $875,000 07/22/23 1:00PM-2:30PM Single Family 1332796 85 Colebrook Road Little Compton 3 3/0 $647,000 07/22/23 12:00PM-2:00PM Condominium 1337916 50 Old Beach Road #5 Newport 1 1/1 $625,000 07/22/23 10:30AM-12:00PM Single Family 1335843 104 Mill Street Newport 7 4/1 $3,695,000 07/22/23 10:00AM-11:30AM Condominium 1339727 58 Washington Street #4 Newport 1 1/0 $785,000 07/22/23 11:00AM-1:00PM Single Family 1339894 7 Donovan Way Little Compton 3 2/0 $925,000 07/22/23 12:00PM-2:00PM Single Family 1339713 17 King Road Middletown 3 1/0 $549,900 07/22/23 11:00AM-1:00PM Condominium 1329789 1 Tower Drive #902 Portsmouth 2 2/0 $659,000 07/22/23 11:00AM-12:30PM Single Family 1339791 335 Mail Coach Road Portsmouth 3 2/0 $549,000 07/22/23 1:00PM-2:30PM Single Family 1335990 19 Colonel Barton Drive Portsmouth 4 2/1 $1,199,000 07/22/23 10:00AM-11:30AM Rental 1339813 141 Narragansett Avenue Newport 2 1/1 $2,700 07/22/23 10:00AM-12:00PM Single Family 1339776 1860 East Main Road Portsmouth 2 1/0 $399,000 07/22/23 10:00AM-12:00PM Single Family 1339311 203 Tuckerman Avenue Middletown 3 2/1 $2,850,000 07/22/23 11:00AM-12:00PM Single Family 1339318 4 Galley Street Jamestown 4 1/0 $449,900 07/22/23 10:00AM-12:00PM Single Family 1336946 95 John Street Newport 5 3/1 $2,795,000 07/22/23 11:00AM-12:30PM Single Family 1339287 98 Anthony Way Tiverton 3 2/0 $989,000 07/22/23 1:00PM-2:30PM Single Family 1335990 19 Colonel Barton Drive Portsmouth 4 2/1 $1,199,000 07/22/23 11:00AM-1:00PM Condominium 1339205 1105 Fairway Drive Middletown 3 2/1 $499,000 07/22/23 12:00PM-1:30PM Single Family 1339154 128 Captains Circle Tiverton 3 1/1 $559,900 07/22/23 11:00AM-1:00PM Single Family 1337840 64 Dory Street Jamestown 3 3/1 $1,700,000