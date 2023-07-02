A $2,000,000 winning Powerball Power Play ticket was sold in Rhode Island for last night’s $1.08 billion drawing, according to the Rhode Island Lottery.

The winning ticket matched five numbers, but not the Powerball number, to win the standard payout of $1,000,000. However, since the winner opted to pay an additional dollar for the Power Play feature, and the Power Play multiplier selected for the draw was 2, Rhode Island Lottery says that the prize doubled to $2,000,000.

Cumberland Farms at 1933 Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence sold the winning ticket.

There was also a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in last night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000. Had the player purchased the Power Play feature, the prize would have been multiplied by 2, to win $100,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Barbosa Liquors, 963 Narragansett Blvd., Providence.

Rhode Island’s own jackpot game, Wild Money, had a $318,564 jackpot ticket claimed today from the June 22, 2023, drawing. The winner, a Coventry man, found out he won after checking the Rhode Island Lottery’s website, and plans to put the money in the bank.

Tomorrow’s estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $720 million. Saturday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $20 million.

