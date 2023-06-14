Wednesday, June 14, 2023

🩸 Today is World Blood Donor Day. The day celebrates donors and is meant to encourage blood donations and raise awareness of the need for blood. The Rhode Island Blood Center today is encouraging locals to sign up, donate blood, and bring a friend or family member to donate alongside.

👉 There will be a Juneteenth celebration in Washington Square and Friends Meeting House on Sunday and Monday.

🦈 Scientists monitoring the white shark population in the waters off Massachusetts’ Cape Cod are attaching improved sensors, including cameras, to the predators to help scientists keep track of their whereabouts and to keep beachgoers informed and safe, researchers said Tuesday.

💰 Governor Dan McKee on Tuesday issued a Declaration of Disaster Emergency to help address significant damage to the Newport Cliff Walk that occurred in 2022.

🥈 11th Hour Racing Team on Tuesday finished second in The Hague In-Port Race, the crucial short-course race series which decides the result of a tie-break in the event of equal points on the overall leaderboard.

🎬 newportFILM’s 2023 Outdoors schedule includes the premiere of Waterbrother: The Sid Abruzzi Story on August 17.

⚾ The Newport Gulls were on the losing end for the first time this season as they fell 11-6 to the Danbury Westerners in Danbury, CT on Tuesday night at Rogers Park.

⚾ Randal Grichuk lined a two-run double in a three-run 10th inning and Colorado held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Tuesday night, giving the Rockies their second straight win at Fenway Park.

👉 Here’s what’s on tap for Newport City Council when they return to Newport City Hall tonight.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and frequent lightning. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 5 to 8 kt increasing to 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 9 to 12 kt becoming WSW after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and frequent lightning. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:28 am & 6 pm | Low tide at 10:57 am

Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.5 days, 18% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center: Live From The Loading Dock presents Kera Washington & Kalfou Featuring Beck Bass at 4:30 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jimmy & Matt at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Karen Frisk, Alex Nokimovsky, and Dick Lupino at 7 pm

The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Local Government

