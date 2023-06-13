George L. Cardoza III, 52, of Tiverton, RI, passed away in Newport Hospital on May 31, 2023.

Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late George L. Cardoza Jr. and Patricia (Carmen) Cardoza.

George enjoyed skiing with friends and loved going to his Aunt Karen’s for a dip in her pool. You didn’t catch him at home too often; he was always out and about hanging with friends, whether it be at the beach or deer watching. He took pride in his vehicle; you could catch him washing and cleaning it often. He missed his grandmother and mother tremendously after their passings.

George is survived by his sisters; Karen Chafton, of Middletown, Christine Poe, of Tiverton, his aunt; Karen Windley, of Newport, his nephews; Claywell Chafton III, Richard Wordell Jr., his nieces; Samantha Clavette, Shea Poe, and Paula Woodward, and many cousins.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by his sister, Carol L. Cardoza, his nephew, Jeffery Poe III, his grandparents Joseph & Florence Carmen & George & Irene Cardoza, and three paternal aunts.

Services for George will be private.