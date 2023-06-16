Sign up for our complimentary daily newsletter, and we’ll deliver this story to your inbox every morning!

Friday, June 16, 2023

👉 The leader of The Ocean Race, 11th Hour Racing Team, was forced to suspend racing approximately 15 minutes after the start of the final leg, after suffering extensive damage when they were hit by GUYOT envrionnement – Team Europe.

💰 The Rhode Island Senate on Thursday approved a $14 billion budget proposal for the 2024 fiscal year that begins July 1, a week after the House also approved the spending plan.

🏖️ The General Assembly yesterday approved legislation sponsored by Rep. Terri Cortvriend and Sen. Mark P. McKenney to establish that the public area of the shoreline is 10 feet landward of the recognizable high tide line. The bill now goes to the governor.

👋 Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, will travel to Newport and Providence today. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will deliver the commencement address in Newport at the U.S. Naval War College.

👉 The Community College of Rhode Island is hosting an enrollment day at the Newport Campus today from 9 am – 12 pm.

🍓 On tap for this weekend: Strawberry Fest, Ricki Lee Jones, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Father’s Day Clambake, and much more. Things To Do This Weekend

🎵 WUN’s Ken Abrams has a look at six events happening this weekend and six pride events happening this month that you shouldn’t miss!

📺 Author Will Sofrin will join What’sUpNewp this morning at 10:45 am for a WUN-ON-ONE discussion. We will discuss his new book, All Hands On Deck– a thrilling account of the 18th-century replica ship that was sailed from Newport to serve as the floating set in Master and Commander, and an upcoming event featuring his book and the film at The JPT Film & Event Center.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Showers are likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:14 am & 7:38 pm | Low tide at 1:14 am & 12:15 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.5 days, 5% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Kevin Vars from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Dockside: DJ Irvstyle at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Blackberry at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Emily Camp at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Z-Boys from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Rejects Beer Co: The War in Kids, Today is Tomorrow, Pavid Vernon at 7:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: After School from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian Wine Bar: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

A bill that would require the replacement of lead pipes across Rhode Island over the next decade has been approved by state lawmakers.

The bill (2023-H 5174A, 2023-S 0417A) is intended to finally provide a clear delineation of where the public area of the shoreline ends and private property begins.

The Rhode Island Senate on Thursday approved a $14 billion budget proposal for the 2024 fiscal year that begins July 1, a week after the House also approved the spending plan.

The bill (2023-H 5034Aaa, 2023-S 0434Aaa) would provide that only facilities located within Rhode Island be eligible for permits to operate as official inspection stations for the inspection of vehicles and the issuance of official certificates of inspection and approval.

Two boats collided just 17 minutes into the final, 10-day leg of the around-the-world Ocean Race on Thursday, sending first-place 11th Hour Racing back to port in The Hague, the Netherlands, with a gaping hole in its carbon fiber hull.

Boat hit by competitor, returns to dock

Here’s what’s on tap for the weather this week and weekend.

The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Author to recount adventurous journey from Newport to San Diego on a WUN videocast Friday

