Sign up for our complimentary daily newsletter, and we’ll deliver this story to your inbox every morning!
Friday, June 16, 2023
👉 The leader of The Ocean Race, 11th Hour Racing Team, was forced to suspend racing approximately 15 minutes after the start of the final leg, after suffering extensive damage when they were hit by GUYOT envrionnement – Team Europe.
💰 The Rhode Island Senate on Thursday approved a $14 billion budget proposal for the 2024 fiscal year that begins July 1, a week after the House also approved the spending plan.
🏖️ The General Assembly yesterday approved legislation sponsored by Rep. Terri Cortvriend and Sen. Mark P. McKenney to establish that the public area of the shoreline is 10 feet landward of the recognizable high tide line. The bill now goes to the governor.
👋 Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, will travel to Newport and Providence today. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will deliver the commencement address in Newport at the U.S. Naval War College.
👉 The Community College of Rhode Island is hosting an enrollment day at the Newport Campus today from 9 am – 12 pm.
🍓 On tap for this weekend: Strawberry Fest, Ricki Lee Jones, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Father’s Day Clambake, and much more. Things To Do This Weekend
🎵 WUN’s Ken Abrams has a look at six events happening this weekend and six pride events happening this month that you shouldn’t miss!
📺 Author Will Sofrin will join What’sUpNewp this morning at 10:45 am for a WUN-ON-ONE discussion. We will discuss his new book, All Hands On Deck– a thrilling account of the 18th-century replica ship that was sailed from Newport to serve as the floating set in Master and Commander, and an upcoming event featuring his book and the film at The JPT Film & Event Center.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
- Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Showers are likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 7:14 am & 7:38 pm | Low tide at 1:14 am & 12:15 pm
- Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.5 days, 5% lighting.
Things To Do
- 2023 U.S. Pro Singles/Schochet Cup at National Tennis Club
- 11 am to 6 pm: Tank Patio Cookout Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Flight Friday at Skiff Bar
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. North Shore Navigators at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary Present: McCoy Mrubata Quartet at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- Happening This Week: What’s Up in Newport: June 12 – 18
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Kevin Vars from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Dockside: DJ Irvstyle at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Blackberry at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Emily Camp at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Z-Boys from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 9:30 pm to 1 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Rejects Beer Co: The War in Kids, Today is Tomorrow, Pavid Vernon at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: After School from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian Wine Bar: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Rhode Island lawmakers OK bill requiring replacement of lead pipes
A bill that would require the replacement of lead pipes across Rhode Island over the next decade has been approved by state lawmakers.
Bill clarifying public shoreline access clears Assembly
The bill (2023-H 5174A, 2023-S 0417A) is intended to finally provide a clear delineation of where the public area of the shoreline ends and private property begins.
Rhode Island lawmakers approve state budget for upcoming fiscal year
The Rhode Island Senate on Thursday approved a $14 billion budget proposal for the 2024 fiscal year that begins July 1, a week after the House also approved the spending plan.
General Assembly OKs legislation that would limit vehicle inspections to Rhode Island inspection stations
The bill (2023-H 5034Aaa, 2023-S 0434Aaa) would provide that only facilities located within Rhode Island be eligible for permits to operate as official inspection stations for the inspection of vehicles and the issuance of official certificates of inspection and approval.
Collision in around-the-world Ocean Race punctures 1st-place 11th Hour Racing; protest filed
Two boats collided just 17 minutes into the final, 10-day leg of the around-the-world Ocean Race on Thursday, sending first-place 11th Hour Racing back to port in The Hague, the Netherlands, with a gaping hole in its carbon fiber hull.
Disaster at the start of Leg 7 of The Ocean Race for 11th Hour Racing Team
Boat hit by competitor, returns to dock
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for the weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
WUN-ON-ONE: Author Will Sofrin joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on June 16
Author to recount adventurous journey from Newport to San Diego on a WUN videocast Friday
Popular Stories on WhatsUpNewp.com
We published 26 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday. Here’s what grabbed the most attention on our website;
- Concert review and photos: John Mellencamp firing on all cylinders at PPAC
- A Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea over his inheritance dies awaiting trial
- Now Hiring: Job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
- Mayor Xay joins What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation
- The Ocean Race: Race leader 11th Hour Racing Team forced to suspend racing after hit from GUYOT environnement-Team Europe
Recent Local Obituaries
John Andrew Edward-Corbett
June 23, 1983 – March 15, 2023
Roseanne Ellen Martin
May 02, 1943 – June 14, 2023
Further Reading
Escape to this Gilded Age summer house in Newport, RI (Time Out)
NUWC Division Newport’s Annual Overview highlights workforce, fleet support in 2022 (NUWC)
SouthCoast Wind Backs Out of Deals to Renegotiate Better Ones (ecoRI News)
Rhode Island General Assembly
- Rep. Michelle E. McGaw; Sen. Frank Lombardo, III: Assembly OKs bill to improve RI’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure
- Rep. Terri Cortvriend; Sen. Alana DiMario: General Assembly passes Cortvriend/DiMario bills to elevate teacher, parent voices in education
- Rep. David Morales; Sen. Maryellen Goodwin: Morales/Goodwin bill to lower prescription drug costs passes General Assembly
- Rep. Michelle E. McGaw; Sen. Pamela J. Lauria: Assembly OKs bill requiring no-cost EpiPen coverage
- Sen. Dominick Ruggerio; Rep. Arthur Handy: Lawmakers approve phaseout of mercury-containing fluorescent bulbs
- Sen. Robert Britto; Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith: General Assembly approves legislation to prevent repeated digging up of roadways
- Sen. Dominick Ruggerio; Rep. William O’Brien: Assembly passes President Ruggerio and Rep. O’Brien’s legislation to address lead pipes