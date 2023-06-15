Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities available in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Now Hiring in and around Newport
Featured Job Opportunity: Administrative Assistant at The James L. Maher Center
The Administrative Assistant serves an active role in providing administrative support to the organization.
- 22 Bowen’s: SOUS CHEF @ 22 BOWEN’S
- Athleta: Retail Sales Associate
- Atlantic Beach Hotel: Hotel Front Desk Agent
- Bar ‘Cino: LINE COOK/PREP COOK
- Bellevue Domestics: Executive Housekeeper/Laundress/Lady’s Maid – LIVE-OUT – Summer Season
- Brick Alley Pub: Line or Prep Cook, Kitchen Assitant
- Buskers: Sous Chef
- Castle Hill Inn: KITCHEN EXPEDITOR
- City of Newport: Laborer, Affirmative Action Officer, Laborer Equipment Operator, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer, Lifeguards
- Conanicut Cleaning: House cleaner/ Jamestown, RI
- Gap: Retail Sales Associate
- Heatherwood REhab: RN MDS Coordinator Temporary
- Langway Toyota of Newport: Toyota Express Technician
- Marriott International: Food Runner
- McLaughlin Research Corp: Systems Engineer – UUV Jobs
- NAVSEA: Line Cook/ Prep Cook
- Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Dishwasher
- Norman Bird Sanctuary: Welcome Center Receptionist, Rentals Manager, Director of Finance and Operations
- Old Navy: Retail Sales Associate
- One Stop Staffing Solutions: TLPN Neededed in Middletown
- Pyradmid Global Hospitality: Front Office Manager
- Rite-Solutions: Meeting Facilitator
- Salve Regina University: Admissions Counselor (HYBRID)
- State of Rhode Island: Customer Service Aide (DHS)
- The James L. Maher Center: Administrative Assistant
- The Mooring: RAW BAR ATTENDANT @ THE MOORING
- Town of Middletown
- US Bureau of Naval Personnel: Security Guard
- Vacation Newport: Maintenance Technician
- Veolia: Chief Operator
- Wyndham Newport: Common Area Attendant
