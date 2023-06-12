The James L. Maher Center is now hiring for the position of Administrative Assistant.

The job opportunity is part-time Monday through Friday and will be at The James L. Maher Center Aquidneck headquarters at 906 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown.

The James L. Maher Center is a non-profit agency that fosters independence and opportunity, promotes dignity, and advances integration in housing, employment and social engagement for people with developmental and other disabilities through customized programs designed to meet their individual needs.

If you feel like you’re the right fit for the position after reviewing the following job description, contact Jack Cicchelli at the James L. Maher Center by emailing jcicchelli@mahercenter.org or by calling 401-846-4600 Extension 3152.

Position: Administrative Assistant

Location: Aquidneck headquarters

Schedule: Part time M-F

The Administrative Assistant serves an active role in providing administrative support to the organization. Ideal candidates will have a minimum of 3-years administrative experience, knowledgeable in Microsoft Office Suite with excellent interpersonal and organizational skills.

Must be a team player, self-motivated and commit to performing a variety of tasks with a high level of attention to detail in a professional manner. Excellent telephone skills and a courteous and helpful manner are essential qualities for the selected candidate. Some duties will include spreadsheet development, documenting management issues, data collection, report processing and record keeping. Strong communication, organizational skills, ability to multi-task, prioritize work, and understand proper protocol of the organization’s structure will be essential.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Training

Completes and maintains all required State mandated trainings such as, Fire training, CPR / First Aid, Rights of Individuals, detection and prevention of abuse, neglect, mistreatment, financial exploitation, and other human rights violations, Confidentiality, and Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals (BHDDH) CORE trainings within 90 days of employment;

Attends meetings and training sessions as required by BHDDH and JLMC

Duties

Typical duties may include but are not limited to the following:

Answers incoming calls, directs appropriate party and/or records clear and precise messages.

Operate and care for designated office equipment.

Sort and distribute incoming mail; attend to outgoing mail as needed.

Draft, compose, and proof correspondence using current office software applications

Creates and sustains systems for retention, protection, retrieval, transfer and disposal of confidential information

Schedules and coordinates logistics for meetings and events

Organizes and manages calendar schedule(s)

A resource for office related software applications

Copies, collates, sorts and distributes materials

Interact professionally with all levels of internal and external personnel via phone, in person, and via written correspondence.

Establish contacts with other internal and external customers. Institute solutions for the administrative needs of the organization.

Daily Programing

Works all assigned schedules, including but not limited to: arriving and departing on time, requesting time off in advance, and notifying your supervisor of changes to your assigned work schedule;

Ensures that all participants are greeted warmly when entering the building and that correct staff are informed of their arrival;

Ensures each individuals’ rights are protected;

Treats individuals with dignity and respect;

Communication

Observes individuals for evidence of injury or bruises and reports any changes in emotional state or physical injuries to the Executive Director;

Reports any medical related incidents to the Executive Director and the delegating nurse;

Acts as a representative for James L. Maher Center in a professional manner when required, to families, service coordinators, State officials, community partners, local businesses, and employers;

Represents James L. Maher Center in a professional manner to families, service coordinators, State officials, and community partners when required;

Maintains Participant’s’ confidentiality;

Teamwork

Treats all individuals and coworkers and with dignity, respect, and fairness;

Documentation

Clocks in and out before and after every shift and submits Leave Request forms when applicable

Safety

Assists individuals when entering and exiting the building safely;

Reports unsafe conditions, environment, and equipment to the Executive Director;

Follows safety protocols to foster a safe working environment;

All other duties as assigned

Personal Competencies Required for the Position

Problem solving: Identifies and resolves problems in a timely manner, and gathers and analyzes information skillfully.

Time Management: Manages one's own time and prioritize projects.

Critical Thinking: Uses logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.

Multi-tasking: Ability to successfully and efficiently work on multiple priorities and/or projects simultaneously.

Schedule

This is an hourly position, operating during business hours 8 AM -430 PM, part time or full time.

Scheduled may be adjusted for special projects that occur after hours.

Requirements

Confidentiality, professionalism and discretion are mandatory.

Minimum of 3 years of previous, relevant experience serving in an administrative assistant capacity in a professional office setting.

Proficient in Microsoft Office products (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook).

Must possess organizational skills.

Proven ability to handle multiple projects and meet deadlines.

Must be able to work independently as well as part of a team

Excellent written and verbal communications skills.

Ability to manage, maintain and protect confidential data.

High School Diploma required, advanced education preferred.

National Criminal Background Check along with OIG clearance

Valid Driver’s License

Responsible to: Executive Director and or Designee