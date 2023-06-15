STATE HOUSE — The General Assembly today approved legislation introduced by House Majority Floor Manager John G. Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Tiverton) and Sen. Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Newport, Tiverton, Little Compton) that would keep motor vehicle inspections within state boundaries.

The bill (2023-H 5034Aaa, 2023-S 0434Aaa) would provide that only facilities located within Rhode Island be eligible for permits to operate as official inspection stations for the inspection of vehicles and the issuance of official certificates of inspection and approval.

“When it comes to state inspections, there is no reciprocity with Massachusetts or Connecticut,” said Representative Edwards. “This bill, which was requested by constituents in Tiverton, would keep those venues that perform state inspections within Rhode Island’s borders and aid small business.”

The law would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Senator DiPalma, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, said, “Inspection stations outside Rhode Island would be fine if Massachusetts or Connecticut reciprocated. There are several small businesses that have been impacted by this. It is categorically unfair, and I’m proud that we can bring this fairness to Rhode Island’s inspections stations — particularly those that are close to the border and are losing business to other states.”

The measure now moves to the governor’s office.