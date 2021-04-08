Good Morning,

>> Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host a COVID-19 press briefing at 1 pm today to provide an update on vaccinations and the coronavirus disease in Rhode Island.Watch it live here.

>> During a virtual workshop at 4:30 pm today, Newport City Manager Joe Nicholson will provide Newport City Council with an update on COVID-19 in the city.Watch it live here.

>> Newport Gallery night returns tonight to DeBlois Gallery and the Jamestown Arts Center.Details

>> This May, VIPs – or “Very Important Pups” — will take over the patio at Stoneacre Garden to compete in Stoneacre Hospitality Group’s inaugural Stoneacre Dog Show. During the show, which is scheduled to take place from 1 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, May 22, a panel of judges will award first-place ribbons across 10 categories, ranging from scruffiest beard to waggiest tail.Find out more and sign up your dog to participate here.

~ Happy Birthday today to Richard Hatch, Frank Carpano, Lauren Babbitt, and Kate Fletcher!

Weather Forecast

  • Today –Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
  • Tonight –Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Marine Forecast

  • Today –N wind 5 to 9 kt becoming NE in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Tonight –Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Thecurrent water temperature in Newportis43°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 6:15 am | Sunset: 7:19 pm | 13 hoursand 4 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 6:14 am & 6:35 pm | Low tide at 12:07 am & 12:29 pm
  • Moon: Waning Crescent, 26 days, 15% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • 8 pm – Jeff Rosen at One Pelham East

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

Little Compton

Portsmouth

Jamestown

Watch Live on What’s Up Newp

