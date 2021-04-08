Good Morning,
>> Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host a COVID-19 press briefing at 1 pm today to provide an update on vaccinations and the coronavirus disease in Rhode Island.Watch it live here.
>> During a virtual workshop at 4:30 pm today, Newport City Manager Joe Nicholson will provide Newport City Council with an update on COVID-19 in the city.Watch it live here.
>> Newport Gallery night returns tonight to DeBlois Gallery and the Jamestown Arts Center.Details
>> This May, VIPs – or “Very Important Pups” — will take over the patio at Stoneacre Garden to compete in Stoneacre Hospitality Group’s inaugural Stoneacre Dog Show. During the show, which is scheduled to take place from 1 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, May 22, a panel of judges will award first-place ribbons across 10 categories, ranging from scruffiest beard to waggiest tail.Find out more and sign up your dog to participate here.
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Thursday, April 8
~ Happy Birthday today to Richard Hatch, Frank Carpano, Lauren Babbitt, and Kate Fletcher!
Weather Forecast
- Today –Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
- Tonight –Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Marine Forecast
- Today –N wind 5 to 9 kt becoming NE in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight –Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Thecurrent water temperature in Newportis43°F
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:15 am | Sunset: 7:19 pm | 13 hoursand 4 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 6:14 am & 6:35 pm | Low tide at 12:07 am & 12:29 pm
- Moon: Waning Crescent, 26 days, 15% lighting.
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 10 am to 1 pm –Veggie Days at the MLK
- 5 pm –Newport Gallery Night
- 5:30 pm –The Material Culture of Gout and Physical Disability in Early America
Live Music & Entertainment
- 8 pm – Jeff Rosen at One Pelham East
City & Government
Newport
- 4:30 pm –Newport City Council
- 6:30 pm –Newport Waterfront Commission
Little Compton
- 10 am –Little Compton Tax Assessment Board of Review
- 5 pm –Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm –Little Compton Town Council
Portsmouth
Jamestown
- 6:30 pm –Jamestown Town Council
The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com
What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: April 9 – 11
Newport City Council will host their next regular meeting on April 14, here’s what’s on the agenda
WATCH: A conversation with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea (April 7 at 1 pm)
NUWC Division Newport impact on the economy was $1.3 billion in 2020
Stoneacre Garden to host dog show in May
Club Passim announces “Down Home Up Here Bluegrass Festival” coming April 17-18
Opinion – Sen. Euer, Rep. Carson: Act on Climate is the commitment we need
Middletown creates a task force to study short-term rentals
‘Committed: Surfing the Northeast’ released online; the documentary was filmed in Newport, across Rhode Island
Opinion: Government’s system of checks and balances
WATCH: Newport City Council COVID-19 Status Update (April 8 at 4:30 pm)
WATCH: Governor McKee, RIDOH host COVID-19 press briefing (April 8 at 1 pm)
Elite Airways announces daily nonstops to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket from White Plains
