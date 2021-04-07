Stoneacre Hospitality Group is kicking off the Newport season with special Daffy Day-inspired cocktails, new Spring menus at Stoneacre Brasserie and Stoneacre Garden, and the first annual Stoneacre Dog Show.

This May, VIPs – or “Very Important Pups” — will take over the patio at Stoneacre Garden to compete in Stoneacre Hospitality Group’s inaugural Stoneacre Dog Show.

During the show, which is scheduled to take place from 1 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, May 22, a panel of judges will award first-place ribbons across 10 categories, ranging from scruffiest beard to waggiest tail.

Stoneacre Hospitality Group says that all participating pups will receive branded swag and attendees can shop from dog-friendly vendors and enter a silent auction.

Stoneacre Hospitality Group is a collection of five hospitality concepts in Newport which includes Stoneacre Brasserie, Stoneacre Garden, Stoneacre Wine & Spirits, and Stoneacre Events. Stoneacre Picnics, delivering an elevated picnic experience, will launch this summer.

Those interested in participating in the dog show should fill out the doggy entry form onlinehereand submit a $25 entry fee by cash, check, or credit

For those looking to watch the show, there will be a $10 suggested donation per person. $200 VIP table for 4; Limited availability; Includes 1 bottle sparkling wine + nibbles. To reserve your VIP table, email Christine Bevilacqua atstoneacreevents@gmail.com

All proceeds from the event benefitThe Potter League for Animals.

More Seasonal Offerings

DAFFY DAYS

Stoneacre is honoring one of Newport’s most beloved seasonal traditions: Daffy Days. Each April, the city by the sea is adorned with over 1,200,000 daffodils. To coincide with the 2021 Daffy Day celebration, Stoneacre Brasserie and Garden will each feature a themed, yellow cocktail throughout the month of April.

· Stoneacre Garden features the Passion Project, fusing white rum, passionfruit, ginger, and lime.

· Stoneacre Brasserie is offering the fiery Golden Smog featuring mezcal, yellow chartreuse, and spiced pineapple.

Both cocktails will be available throughout the month of April for $14

SEASONAL MENUS

Two culinary veterans who joined SHG in 2020 will transition their spring menus to reflect SHG’s commitment to fresh, seasonal ingredients and farm-to-table ethos.

Executive Chef Michael Faccidomo landed at Stoneacre Garden in July of 2020. A jack of all trades, Faccidomo has seen and done it all — from the very literal farm-to-table dining at New Jersey’s Ninety Acres, to his most recent post as the Executive Sous Chef at Yankee Stadium. This spring, Faccidomo offers seasonal appetizers, such as aPoke Tuna Tacoserved with avocado crema andFarmstand Cruditéfeaturing smoked eggplant dip & carrot tahini. For entrées, guests can indulge in ‘surf’ with a classicNew England Lobster Rollor in ‘turf’ with aCoulotte Steakserved over broccolini & gochujang pickled onions.

Executive Chef Sean Heller continues to offer his classic French menu with global influences at Stoneacre Brasserie. Heller came on board in March of 2020, bringing his wide range of expertise, from Momofuku Noodle Bar to Café Boulud, along with him. For Hors D’oeuvres, Heller prepares Brandade Croquettes with spicy aioli, Grilled Octopus with fregola, lemon yogurt, & serrano ham, and Oysters Escabeche served with a preserved lemon mignonette. Entrées include a Lamb Shank prepared with Meyer lemon puree, dried fruits, couscous & almond gremolata, and locally sourced seafood dishes like Roasted Cod served with littleneck clams, fennel, leeks & potato.