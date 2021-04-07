This newly released 6-minute documentary explores surfing as a lifelong passion and the lengths to which one Rhode Island-based surfer has gone, and will go to continue surfing.

“Committed: Surfing the Northeast,” tells the story of Shane Hunt. This film details how Hunt grew up in the heart of surfing in San Clemente California before moving to New York and eventually Rhode Island, but has been able to surf all throughout his life. The intimate, testimonial-style documentary outlines how he grew up surfing, strengthened his relationship with his now-wife through surfing, and has remained a dedicated surfer regardless of how challenging his place of residence has made it to surf. This film was produced throughout the course of 2020 and 2021 and offers a look into surfing in RI in both the summer and winter months.

With shooting locations in Providence, Newport, Narragansett, and Matunuck, Rhode Island, this film offers great perspective into what it takes to surf in the smallest state in the country.

Director of the film, Mark Bucknam says in a statement, “This film is a passion project for us and we loved creating it. We think Shane’s story is one that will resonate with locals to both US coasts, as well as surfers from all over the world.”

This film explores surfing in the Northeast in a new way. The accessibility to surfing is so different all over the country, and with Hunt’s perspective as a local to San Clemente California and living in both New York City and now Rhode Island, the film shares how his relationship with surfing has had to evolve all while his passion for the sport has stayed the same.

“Committed: Surfing the Northeast” was produced by Rhode Island video production company, BYB Pictures. Directed by Mark Bucknam, produced by Bruce Bendheim and edited by Howard Yang the film represents BYB Picture’s first entry into the surf documentary genre.

Committed: Surfing the Northeast from BYB Pictures on Vimeo.