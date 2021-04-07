Edna Mae Canavan, age 100, of Newport, RI passed away peacefully in her sleep on Easter, April 4, 2021 at the Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport, RI where she lived for the past 2 years.

She was born in Waterbury, CT on December 26, 1920 to the late Thomas F. and Edna (Miller) Leary. She attended local public schools. After raising her 2 children in Waterbury, she moved to Newport over 40 years ago to be closer to family. Edna worked at St. Augustin’s Rectory as a housekeeper in the early 1980’s and then at Newport Hospital before retiring in 1985. She loved Newport where she could walk, be independent and enjoy the beauty of the City by the Sea.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Busse and her husband John of Portsmouth, RI, her sister, Winifred Leary of West Palm Beach, FL, her 5 grandchildren, Lauren Busse, John Busse and his wife Kristen, Michael Canavan, Becca Canavan and her fiancé Rob, and Lucas Canavan, and her daughter-in-law, Cynthia Canavan, and several nieces and nephews.

Edna was predeceased by her husband James E. Canavan, her son, Kenneth J. Canavan and her 5 siblings, Frank Leary, Emma Culbert, Thomas Leary, William Leary and Joseph Leary.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, April 9 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll and Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will be held Monday, April 12 at Calvary Cemetery, 2324 E. Main St, Waterbury, CT at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave, Providence, RI 02907,www.rifoodbank.org/or to a charity of your choice.