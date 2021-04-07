(Cambridge, MA) The Down Home Up Here Bluegrass Festival is back for the 9th year on April 17th and 18th. The festival, held annually on Patriots’ Day Weekend, will feature more than a dozen bluegrass and old time acts streaming at passim.org/downhome and on Passim’s YouTube and Facebook. There is no cost to view the festival, but viewers are asked to make a donation of $20 each day.

Down Home Up Here showcases incredible bluegrass acts from around the world including Calgary-born singer/songwriter and instrumentalist Bella White, Portland, Oregon based Bluegrass group Never Come Down, fiddle player Kimber Ludiker & award-winning multi-instrumentalist Avril Smith and more.

“This year’s format allowed us to broaden our reach further than ever, bringing our fans new artists that they may have never seen before” said Abby Altman, Club Manager at Passim. “We have musicians from as far away as Oregon and as close as a few blocks away in Cambridge.”

The festival will also feature a pair of workshops through the Passim School of Music. On Saturday, White will host a songwriting workshop working with musicians of all skill levels to craft the perfect bluegrass song. On Sunday, Polish-Colombian guitarist Stash Wyslouch will help students construct a guitar solo in Bluegrass.

Down Home Up Here will stream Saturday, April 17 & Sunday, April 18. The event is free to watch, but viewers are asked to make a donation of $20 each day. The stream will be available on Passim’s YouTube and Facebook and at passim.org/downhome

The 2021 Down Home Up Here Lineup Includes:

Giri & Uma Peters

Elsie Gawler & Ethan Tischler

Carling & Will

Squirrel Butter

Bella White

Dallas Ugly

Megan McGarry

Kimber Ludiker & Avril Smith

Ira Klein

Casey Murray & Molly Tucker

Simon Dunson

Never Come Down

Stan Ralphly

Palmyra



