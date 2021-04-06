Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Make sure you mention that you saw the job position on What’s Up Newp when applying!

Have a job that you’d like to see included in an upcoming job opportunities roundup on What’s Up Newp? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Current Job Opportunities In The Newport Area

  1. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Part-Time/Seasonal Housekeeper (Email info@admiralfitzroy.com)
  2. Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Service Representatives
  3. Aerotek – Medical Screener
  4. Aldi – Full-Time Store Associate
  5. Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
  6. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
  7. Applebee’s | FOH & BOH Team Members |$11.50-18/hr| HIRING IMMEDIATELY!
  8. Aquidneck Dental – Dental Assistant
  9. Aquidneck Island Acupuncture – Part-Time and Per Diem Medical Assistant
  10. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Server
  11. Army National Guard – 92Y Unit Supply Specialist – Warehouse Manager
  12. Assurance – Remote Life Insurance Agent – Real Time Leads, Work Whenever…
  13. Atria Senior Living – Engage Life Program Instructor – Atria Aquidneck Place
  14. Balfour Beatty – Resident Specialist
  15. BankNewport- Universal Banker – Newport / Middletown
  16. Bar ‘Cino – Server
  17. Becky’s BBQ – foodservice associate
  18. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Membership Sales Ambassador Job
  19. Blenheim-Newport – Certified Nurse Assistant
  20. Boys Town – Overnight Residential Counselor
  21. Brewer Street Boatworks – Boatyard Helper
  22. Calypso Cards – Sales and Marketing Support and General Admin
  23. Cellular Mobile Services – Cell Phone Repair Technician
  24. Child & Family Services of Newport County – Training Specialist
  25. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  26. Citizens – Business Process Reengineering Consulting Analyst
  27. Clarke Cooke House – Sushi Chef, Cooks, Receiver, Servers, Bussers, Shuckers (Apply Within)
  28. Coastal Dental – Part Time Dental Assistant
  29. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  30. CompuClaim – Account Administrator, Billing Specialist
  31. Conanicut Marine Services – Sailboat Rigger, Marine Technician 
  32. Cookie Jar – Help Wanted (Apply within)
  33. Cumberland Farms – Cashier
  34. Dollar General – SALES ASSOCIATE
  35. Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
  36. Dunkin’ – Manager
  37. EA Team – Home Health Aide
  38. EBCAP – Dental Assistant (EBCAP0743)
  39. Embrace Home Loans – BI Analyst – Report Writer
  40. Enterprise Holdings –Part Time Auto Detailer
  41. Facility Management Group – Office Cleaner – Part time (early evenings)
  42. Family Behavior Solutions – Summer Camp Counselors/Interns
  43. Family Dollar – ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER
  44. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  45. First Student – School Bus Driver
  46. Galvion – Administrative Coordinator
  47. Gurneys Inn Resort & Spa – Reservations Agent
  48. Hammetts Hotel – Front Desk Agent
  49. Healthcare Support – Resident Services Director ( RN / Registered Nurse )
  50. Heatherwood Rehab – LPN Charge Nurse
  51. Holiday Inn Express – Breakfast Attendant
  52. Homewood Suites Newport Middletown – Housekeeping Room Attendant
  53. Hotel Viking – Host/Hostess
  54. ICI Services Corporation – Secretary III (4257)
  55. Indus Technology – Security Specialist I
  56. Inns on Bellevue & Hydrangea House Inn – Front Desk Agent
  57. Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service Representative
  58. J2 Construct – Paid Intern
  59. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional
  60. Jamestown School Department – Custodian, 2nd Shift
  61. JP Morgan – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market…
  62. JPS Construction & Design – Estimator
  63. Kents Alignment – Auto Technician/Service Writer
  64. Landings Real Estate Group – Accounts Payable/Property Accountant
  65. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Office Clerk-ENTRY LEVEL
  66. Leidos – Engineering Technician V – Quality Assurance
  67. Lifespan – Registered Nurse
  68. Longwood Venues + Destinations – Event Specialist, Newport Beach House
  69. Melville Ponds Campground – Reservationist/Customer Service Front Desk
  70. Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator/Receptionist
  71. Middletown Public Schools – Custodian – 2nd Shift – Middletown High School (ANTICIPATED…
  72. Miracle Ear – Office Assistant
  73. Mokka Coffeehouse – Help Wanted (Apply within)
  74. Motel 6 – Hotel Front Desk Clerk
  75. Narragansett Engineering – Bookkeeper/Data Entry Clerk
  76. Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK
  77. Netsimco – Network Technician
  78. New York Yacht Club – Quartermaster
  79. Newport Bay Club & Hotel – Maintenance Worker
  80. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
  81. Newport Chiropractic Center – Entry Level Receptionist
  82. Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Host/Hostess/Barback
  83. Newport Hotel Group – Call Center Agent
  84. Newport Marriott – Cook, Bartender, Loss Prevention, Massage – Now Hiring! 
  85. Newport Mental Health – Grants Project Assistant
  86. Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Certified Dental Assistant
  87. Newport Polo – Field Marshal
  88. Northgate Apartment Homes- Pool Attendant 
  89. Ocean State Air Solutions – Office Assistant/CSR
  90. Olympia Sports – Assistant Coach/Assistant Manager
  91. On Time Staffing – General Labor
  92. One Pelham East – Server, Expo, Food Runner, Door Security
  93. O’Reilly Auto Parts – Store Manager in Training
  94. Outerlimits Powerboats – Fiberglass Laminator
  95. Peabody Properties – Maintenance Technician
  96. People’s Credit Union – Teller- Wakefield or North Kingstown Branches
  97. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  98. Portsmouth Nursery School – Preschool Director/Head Teacher
  99. Portsmouth Veterinary Clinic – Veterinary Receptionist
  100. Preferred Therapy Solutions – Speech Language Pathologist / SLP / ST
  101. Private Day Charters – Booking Assistant
  102. Quality Inn & Suites – Front Desk Agent
  103. Raytheon – AN/AQS-20 Dash 9 Program Integrator (Manager II)
  104. Rent Sons – Odd-Jobber & Helping Hand 
  105. Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Front Office Manager
  106. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
  107. Safe Harbor Marinas – Busser – Belle’s Cafe
  108. Salve Regina University – Advancement Writer – Salve Regina University
  109. Sandy’s Liquors – Liquor Store Associate
  110. Scales & Shells – Office & Event Coordinator
  111. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  112. Securitas – Flex Receptionist Officer
  113. Sephora – Beauty Advisor
  114. Shaner Hotel Group – Junior Sales Manager Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
  115. Shore Soap Co. – Retail Store Manager Salaried + Commision 
  116. SIG Insurance – Insurance – Personal Lines Account Manager
  117. Sightsailing – Retail Ticket Sales/ Waterfront Reservations Specialist
  118. Siren Marine – Web Developer
  119. Slate & Cooper – Office Adminstrator
  120. Sodexo – Commissary Deli and Bakery Worker – Newport Naval Station
  121. Soft As A Grape – Retail Sales Associate/Key Holder
  122. Staples – Retail Sales Technology Associate
  123. Starbucks – Barista
  124. Stoneacre Garden – Hostess $18 per hour
  125. Susse Chalet – Housekeeper
  126. T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
  127. Tallulah’s Taqueria – BOH TEAM MEMBER – Line COOKS – JAMESTOWN
  128. The Davey Tree Expert Company – Landscape Technician | Newport, RI
  129. The Home Depot – Cashier 
  130. The John Clarke Retirement Center – Registered Nurse
  131. The Landscape Company – Landscape and Lawn Care Maintenance Professional
  132. The Marina at Brown and Howard Wharf is seeking a Dockmaster for the 2021 summer season (April – October).  
  133. The Newport Experience – Banquet Server
  134. The Recruiting Co – Sales Consultant
  135. The TJX Companies – Cashier/Merchandise Associate
  136. The Vanderbilt – Maintenance Manager
  137. The Wayfinder – Server Assistant
  138. The Wharf – Front of House Staff
  139. Thor Solutions – Media Center Specialist (NUWC)
  140. Tom Swanson Dental – Dental Receptionist
  141. Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Newport Marriott
  142. Town of Portsmouth – Lifeguards and Summer Camp Counselors
  143. Transport America – Dedicated 3M Team – 10-14 days out 2 days home
  144. Trinity Management – Property Maintenance Technician
  145. TruGreen – General Laborer – Weekly Pay + Benefits (Warwick, RI)
  146. Trusted Health – Long Term Acute Care Unit – Practical Nurse
  147. United Home Group at Keller Williams – Real Estate Agent- We Will Pay The Bills!
  148. US Department of the Navy – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
  149. Verizon Wireless Zones by HWC –Sales Manager in Training
  150. Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice – Intake Department Manager – FT
  151. Walgreens – Healthcare Customer Associate – Designated Hitter
  152. West Marine – Sales Associate
  153. White hOuse Black Market – Part-time Support Associate – White House Black Market
  154. Wolfe Construction – Construction & Excavation laborer wanted to join our team 
  155. Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeper
  156. Unknown – Deckhand 
  157. Unknown – PLUMBER/PIPEFITTER APPRENTICE/JOURNEYMAN
  158. Unknown – Server
  159. Unknown – SOUS CHEF! … LINE TRAINED COOKS
  160. Unknown – Full/ Part Time Bartenders/Servers
  161. Unknown – Dockside Sales Manager 
  162. Unknown – Sailing tours sales (Waterfront / Newport)
  163. Unknown – Administrative/Front Desk 

Have a job that you’d like to see included in an upcoming job opportunities roundup on What’s Up Newp? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.