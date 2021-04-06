Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
Current Job Opportunities In The Newport Area
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Part-Time/Seasonal Housekeeper (Email info@admiralfitzroy.com)
- Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Service Representatives
- Aerotek – Medical Screener
- Aldi – Full-Time Store Associate
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- Applebee’s | FOH & BOH Team Members |$11.50-18/hr| HIRING IMMEDIATELY!
- Aquidneck Dental – Dental Assistant
- Aquidneck Island Acupuncture – Part-Time and Per Diem Medical Assistant
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Server
- Army National Guard – 92Y Unit Supply Specialist – Warehouse Manager
- Assurance – Remote Life Insurance Agent – Real Time Leads, Work Whenever…
- Atria Senior Living – Engage Life Program Instructor – Atria Aquidneck Place
- Balfour Beatty – Resident Specialist
- BankNewport- Universal Banker – Newport / Middletown
- Bar ‘Cino – Server
- Becky’s BBQ – foodservice associate
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Membership Sales Ambassador Job
- Blenheim-Newport – Certified Nurse Assistant
- Boys Town – Overnight Residential Counselor
- Brewer Street Boatworks – Boatyard Helper
- Calypso Cards – Sales and Marketing Support and General Admin
- Cellular Mobile Services – Cell Phone Repair Technician
- Child & Family Services of Newport County – Training Specialist
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- Citizens – Business Process Reengineering Consulting Analyst
- Clarke Cooke House – Sushi Chef, Cooks, Receiver, Servers, Bussers, Shuckers (Apply Within)
- Coastal Dental – Part Time Dental Assistant
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- CompuClaim – Account Administrator, Billing Specialist
- Conanicut Marine Services – Sailboat Rigger, Marine Technician
- Cookie Jar – Help Wanted (Apply within)
- Cumberland Farms – Cashier
- Dollar General – SALES ASSOCIATE
- Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
- Dunkin’ – Manager
- EA Team – Home Health Aide
- EBCAP – Dental Assistant (EBCAP0743)
- Embrace Home Loans – BI Analyst – Report Writer
- Enterprise Holdings –Part Time Auto Detailer
- Facility Management Group – Office Cleaner – Part time (early evenings)
- Family Behavior Solutions – Summer Camp Counselors/Interns
- Family Dollar – ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- First Student – School Bus Driver
- Galvion – Administrative Coordinator
- Gurneys Inn Resort & Spa – Reservations Agent
- Hammetts Hotel – Front Desk Agent
- Healthcare Support – Resident Services Director ( RN / Registered Nurse )
- Heatherwood Rehab – LPN Charge Nurse
- Holiday Inn Express – Breakfast Attendant
- Homewood Suites Newport Middletown – Housekeeping Room Attendant
- Hotel Viking – Host/Hostess
- ICI Services Corporation – Secretary III (4257)
- Indus Technology – Security Specialist I
- Inns on Bellevue & Hydrangea House Inn – Front Desk Agent
- Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service Representative
- J2 Construct – Paid Intern
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional
- Jamestown School Department – Custodian, 2nd Shift
- JP Morgan – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market…
- JPS Construction & Design – Estimator
- Kents Alignment – Auto Technician/Service Writer
- Landings Real Estate Group – Accounts Payable/Property Accountant
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Office Clerk-ENTRY LEVEL
- Leidos – Engineering Technician V – Quality Assurance
- Lifespan – Registered Nurse
- Longwood Venues + Destinations – Event Specialist, Newport Beach House
- Melville Ponds Campground – Reservationist/Customer Service Front Desk
- Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator/Receptionist
- Middletown Public Schools – Custodian – 2nd Shift – Middletown High School (ANTICIPATED…
- Miracle Ear – Office Assistant
- Mokka Coffeehouse – Help Wanted (Apply within)
- Motel 6 – Hotel Front Desk Clerk
- Narragansett Engineering – Bookkeeper/Data Entry Clerk
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK
- Netsimco – Network Technician
- New York Yacht Club – Quartermaster
- Newport Bay Club & Hotel – Maintenance Worker
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Housekeeping Manager
- Newport Chiropractic Center – Entry Level Receptionist
- Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Host/Hostess/Barback
- Newport Hotel Group – Call Center Agent
- Newport Marriott – Cook, Bartender, Loss Prevention, Massage – Now Hiring!
- Newport Mental Health – Grants Project Assistant
- Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Certified Dental Assistant
- Newport Polo – Field Marshal
- Northgate Apartment Homes- Pool Attendant
- Ocean State Air Solutions – Office Assistant/CSR
- Olympia Sports – Assistant Coach/Assistant Manager
- On Time Staffing – General Labor
- One Pelham East – Server, Expo, Food Runner, Door Security
- O’Reilly Auto Parts – Store Manager in Training
- Outerlimits Powerboats – Fiberglass Laminator
- Peabody Properties – Maintenance Technician
- People’s Credit Union – Teller- Wakefield or North Kingstown Branches
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Portsmouth Nursery School – Preschool Director/Head Teacher
- Portsmouth Veterinary Clinic – Veterinary Receptionist
- Preferred Therapy Solutions – Speech Language Pathologist / SLP / ST
- Private Day Charters – Booking Assistant
- Quality Inn & Suites – Front Desk Agent
- Raytheon – AN/AQS-20 Dash 9 Program Integrator (Manager II)
- Rent Sons – Odd-Jobber & Helping Hand
- Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Front Office Manager
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Busser – Belle’s Cafe
- Salve Regina University – Advancement Writer – Salve Regina University
- Sandy’s Liquors – Liquor Store Associate
- Scales & Shells – Office & Event Coordinator
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Securitas – Flex Receptionist Officer
- Sephora – Beauty Advisor
- Shaner Hotel Group – Junior Sales Manager Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- Shore Soap Co. – Retail Store Manager Salaried + Commision
- SIG Insurance – Insurance – Personal Lines Account Manager
- Sightsailing – Retail Ticket Sales/ Waterfront Reservations Specialist
- Siren Marine – Web Developer
- Slate & Cooper – Office Adminstrator
- Sodexo – Commissary Deli and Bakery Worker – Newport Naval Station
- Soft As A Grape – Retail Sales Associate/Key Holder
- Staples – Retail Sales Technology Associate
- Starbucks – Barista
- Stoneacre Garden – Hostess $18 per hour
- Susse Chalet – Housekeeper
- T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
- Tallulah’s Taqueria – BOH TEAM MEMBER – Line COOKS – JAMESTOWN
- The Davey Tree Expert Company – Landscape Technician | Newport, RI
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- The John Clarke Retirement Center – Registered Nurse
- The Landscape Company – Landscape and Lawn Care Maintenance Professional
- The Marina at Brown and Howard Wharf is seeking a Dockmaster for the 2021 summer season (April – October).
- The Newport Experience – Banquet Server
- The Recruiting Co – Sales Consultant
- The TJX Companies – Cashier/Merchandise Associate
- The Vanderbilt – Maintenance Manager
- The Wayfinder – Server Assistant
- The Wharf – Front of House Staff
- Thor Solutions – Media Center Specialist (NUWC)
- Tom Swanson Dental – Dental Receptionist
- Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Newport Marriott
- Town of Portsmouth – Lifeguards and Summer Camp Counselors
- Transport America – Dedicated 3M Team – 10-14 days out 2 days home
- Trinity Management – Property Maintenance Technician
- TruGreen – General Laborer – Weekly Pay + Benefits (Warwick, RI)
- Trusted Health – Long Term Acute Care Unit – Practical Nurse
- United Home Group at Keller Williams – Real Estate Agent- We Will Pay The Bills!
- US Department of the Navy – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
- Verizon Wireless Zones by HWC –Sales Manager in Training
- Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice – Intake Department Manager – FT
- Walgreens – Healthcare Customer Associate – Designated Hitter
- West Marine – Sales Associate
- White hOuse Black Market – Part-time Support Associate – White House Black Market
- Wolfe Construction – Construction & Excavation laborer wanted to join our team
- Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeper
- Unknown – Deckhand
- Unknown – PLUMBER/PIPEFITTER APPRENTICE/JOURNEYMAN
- Unknown – Server
- Unknown – SOUS CHEF! … LINE TRAINED COOKS
- Unknown – Full/ Part Time Bartenders/Servers
- Unknown – Dockside Sales Manager
- Unknown – Sailing tours sales (Waterfront / Newport)
- Unknown – Administrative/Front Desk
