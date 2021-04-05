Things continue to look different as the Spring 2021 edition of Newport Restaurant Week approaches, but commitment to supporting the area’s local dining community remains the same. Newport Restaurant Week: The Remix returns for another season, with area restaurants slated to offer an assortment of crave-worthy discounts and deals for the duration of the event, April 9 – 18, 2021.

Fusing Spring flavors into farm-to-table and dock-to-plate dishes, restaurants will offer a variety of deals and discounts throughout the program’s 10 days. Experience tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, BOGO options, half-price raw bars, and more from nearly 50 participating restaurants. New participants this year include the newly opened Plant City X in Middletown, Blue Anchor Grill in Portsmouth, and Rivers & Rhodes in Bristol.

“The newly adopted format of allowing each restaurant to configure their own Newport Restaurant Week deals allows for more eateries to take advantage of this great program. This is an even greater win for the consumer because they now have more options in style and costs of dining then they had when all restaurants worked under the same price structure,” says Charlie Holder, operations manager at both Midtown Oyster Bar and Surf Club in a news release. “In this time, when restaurants have to adapt to the changing consumer climate due to Covid-19, I give a well-deserved shout of acknowledgment to Discover Newport for their tremendous efforts!”

Now in its 15th year, the annual event will partner with Newport Dine Out, Aquidneck Island’s locally owned delivery service. Committed to supporting local restaurants throughout Newport County, Newport Dine Out provides delivery service free of charge to restaurants, while their delivery fees for consumers remain transparent.

The event will also collaborate with participating restaurants to provide diners with complimentary silver “warming blankets,” funded by a grant from Commerce RI. The initiative, titled “Dining Under Wraps,” will run for the duration of Newport Restaurant Week and aims to facilitate more outdoor dining.

“Restaurant deals are added to DiscoverNewportRestaurantWeek.org on a rolling basis. We encourage restaurants planning to participate to submit their deals as early as possible to give diners a comprehensive scope of all the creative deals being offered and to plan accordingly.” Adds Julie Grant, Digital Marketing & Special Projects Manager for Discover Newport in a news release.

Diners, chefs, and restaurateurs can interact with one another throughout the event by using the hashtag #NPTRestaurantWeek on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. For an ongoing, real-time index of observations and images throughout the destination, users can include the hashtag #TheClassicCoast in their posts.

Newport Restaurant Week is proudly sponsored by Discover Newport, and Newport Dine Out.