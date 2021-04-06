Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of 14 Plimpton Road in Watch Hill for $1,950,000.

Lori Joyal, the Managing Broker of Lila Delman Compass’ Watch Hill Office, represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer. According to data maintained by the RI Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the third highest sale in Westerly this year.



‘Edgehill’ is a classic quintessential home in the heart of Watch Hill that exemplifies the wonderful essence of the community. Built in 1911 the home is rich with history. A timeless Colonial Revival home, originally built as a cottage for the Plympton House Hotel, features a Tuscan column wraparound veranda, eight bedrooms and four and one-half bathrooms. This coastal seaside treasure is just a stroll to the Ocean House and the Village of Watch Hill.

*This representation is based on information from the RI Statewide MLS for the period of January 1, 2020 – April 5, 2021. Neither Lila Delman Compass nor the MLS guarantees or are responsible for the accuracy of the data provided to them. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market.