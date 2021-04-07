Mrs. Carole Pappas, 85, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on February 26, 2021. Carole was born in Providence, RI and was the only child of Henry Grenier Wemett and Alice Sturtevant.

Carole was very proud of her nursing career and used her knowledge to live a healthy and happy life. She was very active and had many interests; boating, water skiing, snow skiing, tennis, yoga and spending time with family and friends.

Carole is survived by her loving husband Andrew J. Pappas Jr., of 39 years, her children, Jennifer Poznanski Jones, Pattiann Poznanski Barber, Jeffrey Poznanski and Michael Poznanski. She was blessed with 18 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Grenier Wemett, and Alice Sturtevant.

There was a private burial on Friday, March 5th at the Common Burial Ground and Island Cemetery.