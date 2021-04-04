Continue your Spring Adventures with April Newport Gallery Night on Thursday, April 8th, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.

For the continuation of the 2021 season, Newport Gallery Night will be hosting a scaled-down April Newport Gallery Night featuring DeBlois Gallery and the Jamestown Arts Center.

Visitors to DeBlois Gallery can explore their new show “Inside Outside” featuring the work of four artists exploring different interpretations of interiors and exteriors. After a year when many of us were stuck at home looking out, these four artists share their visions.







images are from DeBlois Gallery’s new show

“Inside Outside” exhibiting the work of four artists exploring different interpretations of interiors and exteriors

The Jamestown Arts Center’s new show “New Impressions” features sixteen Rhode Island artists exploring new methods of printmaking.

For more information about Newport Gallery Night and the Newport Gallery Organization, visit http://www.newportgalleries.org.