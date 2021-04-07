Elite Airways LLC today announced the introduction of nonstop jet service between White Plains in Westchester County NY and the islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard MA off the coast of Cape Cod.

The new service begins May 27 and 28 at the start of Memorial Day weekend and will operate seven days a week.

Tickets are available for sale at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com.

With fares starting as low as $129 each way, daily nonstop jet service (Mon-Sun) is as follows:

• White Plains to Nantucket: departs HPN 9:00 a.m., arrives ACK 10:00 a.m.

• Nantucket to White Plains: departs ACK 10:30 a.m., arrives HPN 11:30 a.m.

• White Plains to Martha’s Vineyard: departs HPN 12:30 p.m., arrives MVY 1:30 p.m.

• Martha’s Vineyard to White Plains: departs MVY 2:30 p.m., arrives HPN 3:30 p.m.

Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200, CRJ-700 and CRJ-900 jet airliners with 50, 70 and 90 seats respectively, known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. Elite Airways passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, free seat assignments, and free first checked bag up to 50lbs, and no ticketing change fees (see website for details). Elite Airways is also pet friendly.

“We’re thrilled to introduce service at Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket with daily nonstops, using our comfortable and reliable CRJ jet aircraft,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways in a statement. “Flying to an island destination requires flexibility, so passengers will appreciate that Elite Airways has no ticketing change fees, and first-checked bag, carry-on and seat assignments are free. Also, as a pet-friendly airline, we can accommodate family pets to fly in the cabin with their owners—including larger, well-behaved dogs. We believe this new service will be well received by vacationers and islanders, and we wish to thank airport officials for their support.”

“We look forward to welcoming Elite Airways to our airport and know that our community will appreciate a new morning nonstop flight to White Plains,” said Thomas Rafter, A.A.E., Airport Manager, Nantucket Memorial Airport in a statement. “Nantucket is such a unique and beloved island by both our residents and visitors, and we are pleased to support this service opportunity for the community.”

Nantucket Memorial Airport is located three miles southeast of the town center and more information is available at https://www.nantucket-ma.gov/597/Memorial-Airport.

“We are pleased to welcome Elite Airways to the Vineyard and to add a new daily nonstop flight to White Plains,” said Geoffrey R. Freeman, Airport Director, Martha’s Vineyard Airport in a statement. With tremendous demand to get here, we believe an additional daily nonstop to White Plains will be a home run with our island residents and visitors we serve each year.”

Martha’s Vineyard Airport is located in the town of West Tisbury and more information is available at: https://mvyairport.com/.