Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you're considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today's market

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Real estate sales, transactions presented by People’s Credit Union

Newport

115 Pelham Street sold for $4.55 million on March 30. This 4,386 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 4.2 baths.

357 Gibbs Avenue sold for $2.5 million on March 30. This 3,429 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 5.1 baths.

24 Kay Street sold for $2.2 million on March 31. This 5,990 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 7.1 baths.

25 1/2 Willow Street sold for $835,000 on March 29. This 1,287 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

23 1/2 S Baptist Street sold for $699,000 on March 31. This 1,307 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

426 Spring Street #206 sold for $900,000 on April 1. This 1,993 sq. ft condo has 4 beds and 2 baths.

63 Touro Street #B sold for $750,000 on April 1. This 1,697 sq. ft condo has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

9 Carroll Avenue #A sold for $630,000 on March 30. This 1,520 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

26 West Narragansett Avenue #3 sold for $395,000 on March 30. This 1,227 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

16 Liberty Street #16B sold for $393,750 on March 30. This 967 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 1 bath.

36 Kay Street #1 sold for $385,000 on April 1. This 756 sq. ft home has 1 bed 1 bath.

1 Red Cross Avenue #7 sold for $320,000 on March 30. This 703 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

70 Carroll Avenue #302 sold for $241,000 on March 30. This 708 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 1 bath.

66 Girard AVenue $402 sold for $219,000 on April 2. This 1,351 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

Middletown

8 Julia Court sold for $949,000 on April 2. This 2,168 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

250 Prospect Avenue sold for $760,000 on March 29. This 2,068 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

17 Bartlett road sold for $730,000 on March 31. This 2,899 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

36 Green End Avenue sold for $625,000 on March 31. This 1,248 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

23 Concord Drive sold for $485,000 on March 31. This 1,200 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

20 Casey Drive sold for $439,200 on April 1. This 1,159 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

21 Underwood Lane sold for $410,000 on April 1. This 1,472 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

Portsmouth

245 Indian Avenue sold for $3.223 million on April 1. This 4,539 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.2 baths.

1194 Anthony Road SE sold for $1.65 million on April 1. This 3,172 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

1155 Anthony Road sold for $655,000 on March 29. This 1,892 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

51 Rhode Island Boulevard sold for $575,000 on April 1. This 2,798 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

74 Cove Street sold for $275,000 on April 5. This 880 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

A home in the Ferry Landing neighborhood sold for $600,000. This 2,363 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

188 Ferry Landing Circle sold for $590,000 on April 1. This 2,281 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

64 Ferry Landing Circle #3B sold for $559,000 on April 1. This 2,495 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

1 Tower Drive #203 sold for $450,000 on March 29. This 1,590 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 3 baths.

Jamestown

Nothing to report.

Tiverton

55 Reed Street sold for $805,500 on March 30. This 2,354 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

109 Bud Way sold for $466,000 on March 31. This 1,632 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

63 Massey Road sold for $315,000 on March 29. This 902 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

A home on Bulgarmash Road sold for $349,000 on March 30. This 1,344 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Little Compton

186 East Main Road sold for $486,000 on April 2. This 2,468 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.