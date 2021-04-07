Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.
Friday, April 9
Save The Date: Newport Restaurant Week returns April 9 – 18
Newport Restaurant Week returns April 9 – 18 with crave-worthy deals
Things To Do
Live Music & Entertainment
- 8 pm – Clique at One Pelham East
- 9 pm – Santana Tribute at Newport Blues Cafe
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Saturday, April 10
Public invited to participate in a cleanup of Braman Cemetery on April 10
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 8 am to 12 pm – Paint Recycling Event at Second Beach
- 9 am to 12 pm – Newport Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 9:30 am to 11 am – Tour Des Jonquilles – Daffodil Ride
- 10 am to 2 pm – Hip Hop +Brunch at Nomi Park
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am – Corvette Club of Western Mass. visits Newport Car Museum
- 11 am – Braman Cemetery Clean-Up
- 11 am – Common Burying Ground Walking Tour
- 2:05 pm to 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Scening Bay Cruises aboard the Coastal Queen
Live Music & Entertainment
- 4:30 pm – Timmy Smith at One Pelham East
- 8:30 pm – Stu Sinclair at One Pelham East
- 9 pm – Erika Van Pelt Duo
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
City & Government
Newport
Sunday, April 11
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 10 am to 5 pm –Hoods Up Weekendat Newport Car Museum
- 11 am –Rogues & Scoundrels Walking Tour
- 2:05 pm to 3:55 pm –Daffodil Days Scening Bay Cruisesaboard the Coastal Queen
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.