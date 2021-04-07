Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.

Have something you’d like to see on this list? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Friday, April 9

Save The Date: Newport Restaurant Week returns April 9 – 18

Newport Restaurant Week returns April 9 – 18 with crave-worthy deals

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • 8 pm – Clique at One Pelham East
  • 9 pm – Santana Tribute at Newport Blues Cafe

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Saturday, April 10

Public invited to participate in a cleanup of Braman Cemetery on April 10

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • 4:30 pm – Timmy Smith at One Pelham East
  • 8:30 pm – Stu Sinclair at One Pelham East
  • 9 pm – Erika Van Pelt Duo

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

Sunday, April 11

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.