Newport’s Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission is inviting members of the public to participate in Rhode Island Historic Cemetery Clean-up Day.

“Join us on April 10 at 11 am to help clear vines, leaves, branches, and general debris at the Braman Cemetery on Farewell Street,” Lew Keen, Chair of Newport’s Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission, said in an email to What’s Up Newp. “This is a great opportunity to enhance the site before gravestone restoration and guided tours begin this season”.

For safety reasons, volunteers are asked to be masked and bring gloves. Keen says that the plan is to fill in sinkholes, rake leaves, and clean trash from the site.

“The city will provide tools but if you feel safer using your own tools, please bring them when you arrive,” Keen says.

Those planning to participate should reserve their place for the clean-up by sending an email to npthistoriccemeteries@gmail.com. Keen says that additional information will be shared the day before the event with people who registered to help.

“The Newport event is part of Rhode Island Historic Cemetery Day and we are excited to be taking part in the statewide effort to focus on our historic burial sites,” Keen concluded..

The Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission (HCAC) seeks to assist the City in the efforts to preserve, protect and promote Newport’s historic burying grounds. For more info on this commission, click here.