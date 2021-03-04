Put it in your calendar now foodies, Newport Restaurant Week returns to dozens of restaurants in Newport and Bristol Counties Friday, April 9 – Sunday, April 18.

For the second time during this pandemic, Newport Restaurant Week will be remixed. Restaurants will have their choice of what deals they want to offer, it could be prix-fixe offerings, gift card promotions, buy one get one, and/or more.

Discover Newport, the official convention and visitors bureau for Newport and Bristol Counties, is the organizer of the event.

Discover Newport states on their website that they have partnered with Newport Dine Out, a locally owned online take out food delivery service, for Newport Restaurant Week.

Restaurants, menus, and updates will be posted here – www.discovernewport.org/newport-restaurant-week/