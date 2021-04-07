Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea joined What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation at 1 pm on Wednesday, April 7.

For more information about voting and the Secretary of State’s office, visit www.sos.ri.gov.

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.