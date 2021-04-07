Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea joined What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation at 1 pm on Wednesday, April 7.
For more information about voting and the Secretary of State’s office, visit www.sos.ri.gov.
Local, independent news for Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.
Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea joined What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation at 1 pm on Wednesday, April 7.
For more information about voting and the Secretary of State’s office, visit www.sos.ri.gov.