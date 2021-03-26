Good Morning,

>> Governor Daniel McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health hosted their weekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island.You can watch the press briefing here.

A few big takeaways from the press briefing;

When will you get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? The Rhode Island Department of Health rolled out this updated estimated timeline yesterday.

  • 50-59 is next, eligible on April 5.
  • 40-49 on April 12.
  • 16-39 on April 19.

It is the state’s hope that when eligibility opens for each group that those looking to make an appointment will be able to get one within a week or two.

Those (of any age) interested in receiving a vaccine should sign up for the Vaccine Interest Notification List athttp://portal.ri.govor call 844-930-1779. The state will contact you when an appointment is available for you.

Restrictions on businesses will loosen even further starting beginning today.

  • Restaurants/events outdoor table seat count increased to 10 people.
  • Self-service seating will be allowed.
  • Gyms may open shower facilities.
  • Businesses no longer need to keep cleaning log paperwork.

>> The Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K to benefit the Norman Bird Sanctuary announced yesterday that it will be held on November 4. More details atAquidneck10k.com.

>> Good news music fans, Newport Blues Cafe reopens tonight.Story

>> Catch me onThe Rhode Showon WPRI this morning at 9 am. I’ll be making an appearance during the Rhodey Roundup segment.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Friday, March 26

~ Happy Birthday today to William Kimes, Brian Hodge, and Sarah Delekta!

Weather Forecast

Marine Forecast

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 6:37 am | Sunset: 7:05 pm | 12 hours and 28 minutesof sun.
  • High tide at 6:36 am & 7:02 pm | Low tide at 12:38 pm.
  • Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12 days, 90% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • 8 pm – Ryan McHugh at One Pelham East
  • 9 pm – The Van Pelt Trio at Newport Blues Cafe

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine

Elsewhere

General Assembly –Rep. Amore bill to require state boards and commissions be filled by RI residents passes the House

General Assembly –House approves McNamara legislation to protect vulnerable road users

